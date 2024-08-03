Health
Midlife blood biomarkers predict dementia in later life
PHILADELPHIA — Measurements of Alzheimer's disease-specific blood biomarkers, specifically the amyloid beta 42/40 ratio and phosphorylated tau 181 (p-tau181), are associated with subsequent dementia beginning in middle age, a retrospective analysis has found.
These midlife biomarkers showed a longitudinal association between amyloid positivity and dementia diagnosis in later life, said Priya Partha, PhD, MHS, from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine. Alzheimer's Association International Conference.
Dementia risk increased for each standard deviation (SD) change in midlife plasma amyloid-β42/40 ratio (HR 1.11, 95% CI 1.02-1.21) and midlife plasma p-tau181 (HR 1.15, 95% CI 1.06-1.25), Palta and colleagues reported in a corresponding paper published Nov. 24, 2010. JAMA.
Levels of amyloid, tau, neurofilament light chain (NfL), and glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP) in old age were also associated with dementia, with NfL being an indicator of neuronal damage and GFAP reflecting astrogliosis.
“This is a very important data set that follows individuals, mostly African-Americans, over several decades,” said Stephen Sulloway, MD, PhD, of Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. editorial Accompanying JAMA paper.
The findings mean that “early detection and earlier prevention and risk reduction strategies could ultimately allow us to detect people at risk for Alzheimer's disease years before symptoms appear, and in fact decades into middle age, and begin risk reduction or biological treatments to reduce that risk,” Sulloway said. JAMA Podcasts.
“These results cannot be simply applied to large-scale testing of middle-aged people,” Sulloway said.
But the study gives us clues that “as we get better and the measurements get more sensitive, we might be able to tell who is in the process of developing Alzheimer's years before the damage shows up,” he said. “That's really exciting. It's a little futuristic, but it's really exciting.”
Palta and co-authors conducted the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities Neurocognitive Study (ARIC-NCS), a study conducted in the late 1980s with a diverse group of middle-aged adults.
Researchers retrospectively analyzed data from 1,525 ARIC-NCS participants. Blood biomarker data were collected in both midlife (mean age, 58 years) and old age (mean age, 76 years). Associations between blood biomarkers and incident all-cause dementia were assessed in a subgroup of 1,339 participants who were dementia-free in 2011-2013 and who had biomarker measurements in 1993-1995 and 2011-2013.
Overall, 59.9% of study participants were women and 25.8% were black. Dementia was ascertained through neuropsychological assessments, contact with participants or informants, and monitoring of medical records. Overall, 252 participants (16.5%) developed dementia in later life.
A decrease in the amyloid beta 42/40 ratio and increases in p-tau181, NfL, and GFAP were seen from middle age to old age, all of which indicate that Alzheimer's disease pathology worsens with age. Changes in the biomarkers occurred more rapidly in people with Alzheimer's disease. Apoe 4 Alleles.
Hypertension in midlife was associated with a 0.15 SD faster increase in NfL and a 0.08 SD faster increase in GFAP per decade. Diabetes in midlife was associated with a 0.11 SD faster increase in NfL and a 0.15 SD faster increase in GFAP per decade.
Only midlife amyloid and tau biomarkers showed a longitudinal association with dementia, but all old-life biomarkers had a statistically significant association with late-life dementia, with plasma NfL showing the strongest association (HR 1.92, 95% CI 1.72-2.14).
“There is a paucity of research on blood biomarker changes in middle-aged to older adults, particularly in diverse community-based cohorts, and the relationship between biomarker changes and cardiometabolic disorders in midlife,” Palta said.
“Understanding the relationships between these biomarkers may provide further insight into how to preserve brain function in people at risk of dementia, how to monitor disease progression, and how to identify individuals who may benefit from treatment,” she added.
The researchers note that the study has several limitations. Plasma biomarkers were measured at a maximum of three time points. The study found only a modest association between p-tau181 and incident dementia. Other p-tau assays, such as p-tau217, may yield better results.
Disclosures
The Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities (ARIC) study is funded by a grant from the NIH. Blood biomarker measurements are supported in part by a grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA).
Palta was partially supported by an NIA grant.
Sulloway reported multiple industry ties.
Primary information
JAMA
References: Lu Y, et al. “Association between changes in blood biomarkers of Alzheimer's disease and the development of all-cause dementia.” JAMA 2024; DOI: 10.1001/jama.2024.6619.
Secondary Sources
JAMA
References: Salloway S, et al. “Is a Blood Test for Alzheimer's Ready for Prime Time?” JAMA 2024; DOI: 10.1001/jama.2024.12814.
