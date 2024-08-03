



Pathogen Pulse by Isis Lamphier, MPH, CIC Avian influenza is a highly contagious viral infection caused by the influenza A virus. The H5 subtype, especially H5N1, is notorious for severely affecting poultry and humans. It is spread primarily by direct contact with infected birds, feces, or contaminated surfaces. While wild birds can carry the virus without showing symptoms, poultry are particularly vulnerable and often cause widespread outbreaks. The virus can also spread to other animals, including mammals such as pigs and cats, and even marine mammals such as seals, by direct contact with infected birds and contaminated environments. These inter-species transmissions can occur when animals ingest contaminated water, eat infected birds, or come into contact with contaminated surfaces. Humans can become infected through close contact with infected birds, contaminated environments, or other animals infected with the virus. Those at greatest risk are poultry workers, farmers, and others who have close contact with birds. Introduction to Pathogen Pulses by Isis Lamphier, MPH, CIC Welcome to Pathogen Pulse, featuring a column by Isis Lamphier, MPH, CIC. Infection Control Today (Information and Communications Technology) is a book edited by Isis Lamphier, MPH, CIC, that delves deep into key topics in infection prevention. As an infection prevention and control manager, Isis brings knowledge gained from work experience as an infection preventionist. Her background in infection management and mitigation is complemented by her contributions as an author and editorial board member of various publications on infection prevention. Information and Communications Technology. Each issue of Pathogen Pulse is designed to keep you up to date and ahead of the curve by highlighting the latest developments, making it your go-to resource for navigating a complex and rapidly evolving infection prevention and control landscape. Stay tuned for valuable insights that will help you stay proactive and prepared in the fight against infectious diseases! in Recent Updates from the CDCJay Butler, MD, Deputy Director of Infectious Diseases at the CDC, stressed that the increase in cases of H5N1 avian influenza in dairy cows is of concern. Recent trends indicate that the virus has been detected in multiple states, and the emergence of dairy cows as a new mammalian host marks a notable shift. The virus appears to be spreading primarily through unpasteurized milk and milking equipment. The outbreak has also caused mild human cases associated with contact with infected cows. The CDC maintains that while the overall risk to the general public remains low, people who come into close contact with infected animals, such as dairy workers and veterinarians, are at greater risk. Recently, H5N1 avian influenza was detected in cattle. This is an important development, as it indicates that the virus has adapted to a new mammalian host. This change suggests that there may be an increased risk of cross-species transmission, especially among people in close contact with cattle, such as dairy workers. New research by Gregory Gray Researchers at the University of Texas Medical Branch suggest that more livestock workers are infected with avian influenza than is officially reported, largely due to inadequate surveillance, which could delay the detection of potentially more contagious strains of the virus and pose a serious public health risk. CDC is closely monitoring the situation using a comprehensive, one-health approach that includes enhanced viral surveillance and genetic analysis. Public health efforts are focused on preventing infection, including encouraging consumption of pasteurized milk, which is considered safe. The FDA and USDA are: Groundbreaking Research Pasteurization has been found to effectively inactivate the highly pathogenic H5N1 avian influenza (H5N1 HPAI) virus in fluid milk and dairy products. The study, the first to simulate commercial milk processing, demonstrated that standard pasteurization time and temperature requirements effectively remove the virus. The CDC emphasizes the importance of staying informed and prepared, such as wearing personal protective equipment when working with cattle, avoiding direct contact with sick animals, and practicing good hygiene practices, because the virus's behavior can be unpredictable. It is also important to regularly disinfect equipment and facilities, ensure proper ventilation, and immediately report any signs of illness in cattle. In addition, workers should avoid consuming unpasteurized dairy products and follow health authority guidelines to minimize the risk of infection.

