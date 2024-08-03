



A new study has revealed that regular physical activity could significantly reduce the health risks associated with prolonged sitting in adults. the studyThe study, published in July in the journal Diabetes Care, was conducted using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which followed more than 6,300 U.S. adults with diabetes for more than 10 years and monitored mortality through 2019. Participants self-reported their sitting time and levels of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity (MVPA). The researchers then used Cox models to adjust findings for sociodemographic factors, lifestyle habits, and existing medical conditions. Researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health found a strong association between increased sitting time and increased risk of death, especially among people who were inactive (<10 minutes of WVPA per week) and insufficiently active (<140 minutes of WVPA per week). FILE: People running on treadmills at a New York City health club (Photo by Spencer Pratt/Getty Images) People who sat for more than eight hours and did not meet their weekly exercise goal of 140 minutes had a 77% higher risk of early death. In contrast, the study found that participants who engaged in at least 140 minutes of MVPA per week did not experience this increased risk: those who sat for more than eight hours but exercised 140 minutes per week only had a 20% increased risk of premature death. Exercising 140 minutes per week is equivalent to 20 minutes of exercise each day. MVPA includes activities such as brisk walking, water aerobics, tennis, running, swimming and cycling. These findings suggest that meeting guideline-recommended levels of physical activity can offset the increased risk of heart disease and premature death associated with sitting too much. Related: Study finds that walking faster could extend your life, regardless of weight Previous studies support this finding, emphasizing the importance of physical activity for adults, especially those who lead sedentary lifestyles. a JAMA Network Study A study published earlier this year that followed nearly half a million people for 12 years found that people who sat at work had a 16% higher risk of death from any cause. Heart disease Compared to people who don't sit at work. Another study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine last year found that just 22 minutes of brisk walking or similar activity could offset the risks of prolonged sitting: People who sat for more than 12 hours a day were 38% more likely to die during the study period than those who sat for just eight hours a day. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it's recommended that you get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity, or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity activity, each week. The news was reported from Los Angeles.

