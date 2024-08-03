Lyme disease is becoming more common, but its symptoms aren't always easy to spot.

Alamy

Climate change is contributing to a global increase in Lyme disease, but many doctors have trouble recognizing its symptoms.

Ticks are blood-sucking parasites, second only to mosquitoes. transmit disease to humansHowever, when you are bitten, you may not even notice it, even though there is a risk of infection and serious illness.

The eight-legged, spider-like arachnids, with bodies the size of apple seeds, secrete anti-inflammatory substances to mask their feeding, allowing many of the disease-causing bacteria that may have been carried by the tick to hitch a ride into your bloodstream.

The best known of these free riders are spiral-shaped bacteria. Borrelia burgdorferi The cause Borreliosis Also known as Lyme disease, the disease originated in the town of Lyme, Connecticut, USA. First identified in 1975 After both children and adults began reporting symptoms similar to arthritis.

But Lyme disease is a much more symptomatic disease, and if treatment is not given quickly, the symptoms can become even more varied. “Lyme disease is a type of bacteria that invades every tissue in the body,” says Dr. Lime Resource Center.

Getty Images Bites from infected ticks often result in a distinctive “bull's eye” rash, but symptoms vary widely (Photo credit: Getty Images)

“It affects the brain, it affects the joints, it affects the muscles, the nervous system, the peripheral nervous system, the bladder and the bowels,” Lambert says.

Lyme disease can also cause facial paralysis, heart problems, severe fatigue, and tingling in the hands and feet. Spectrum of symptoms This means that not all patients are taken seriously.

“In the early days of Lyme disease, there was a lot of controversy,” he said. Lyme and Tick-Borne Disease Research Center The study, from Columbia University in New York, concluded: “Are these patients making up illnesses? Are they hypochondriacs who think they are ill when they are not? That's what caused much of the controversy in the early 1990s about how to treat these patients.”

The fight continues. Wales Rapper RenFor example, he was initially diagnosed with bipolar disorder and chronic fatigue syndrome. He spent several years bedridden and had to put his music career on hold until he was correctly diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2015. He still receives treatment for the autoimmune disease, which was caused by an infection.

Lyme disease is rarely fatal, and most people today recover if treated promptly with antibiotics. The problem lies in diagnosis, and many doctors Too much emphasis When the rash begins to spread (Erythema migrans) features red concentric “bullseye” rings that resemble the target in the center of a dartboard.

Even when the patient has the classic bull's-eye rash, GPs often diagnose it as ringworm – Jack Lambert

“A bullseye rash isn't always a bullseye,” says Lambert. “It can be oval. It can be a solid rash. It can be a blistering rash. It can be a bruise. And if you have darker skin, it won't look like a bullseye at all. Even if you have the classic bullseye rash, your doctor will often diagnose it as ringworm. But ringworm is just a rash. It doesn't cause joint pain or memory problems.”

At this point, I will admit that I was literally decimated by a tick bite while on a wildflower walk in June 2023. Ticks live on mammals such as cows, deer, mice and pets, but between feedings they will perch on the edges of low grass and plants, waiting for unsuspecting victims.

Over the next three months, three different medical professionals ignored my expanding rash because, not surprisingly, I was prescribed antifungal, then antibacterial, then antihistamine creams, but the rash only got bigger.

I was diagnosed with Lyme disease in September 2023 while in the US visiting my son in Pennsylvania. By this time the rash had grown from 2-3cm (0.8-1.2 inches) to a rugby ball shaped red patch covering my entire stomach. A similar rash had also spread around my left knee.

Getty Images Lyme disease is expected to become more prevalent due to climate change, as warmer temperatures make it easier for ticks to thrive (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Fortunately for me (if not for the locals), Pennsylvania is a hotspot for the disease. In the U.S. alone, 476,000 people diagnosed with Lyme disease Each year, more and more hikers fall ill with diseases caused primarily by black-legged “deer” ticks, and many hikers carry tweezers to remove ticks from their faces that have embedded themselves in the skin.

After the diagnosis, my doctor prescribed a month's supply of the antibiotic doxycycline. The rash on my stomach and knees faded and disappeared. The headaches, fatigue, night sweats, and trouble sleeping also subsided, as did the general feeling of anxiety that “something was wrong.” It was a great relief to know that Lyme disease can cause serious long-term health problems.

Singers Justin Bieber, Shania Twain, and Avril Lavigne, actor Ben Stiller, model Bella Hadid, comedian Amy Schumer, and 22-year-old Belgian cyclist Arnaud de Lees have all recently publicly announced that they have been infected with Lyme disease.

According to 2022 British Medical Journal Global Health Research suggests that Lyme disease may already affect more than one in 10 people worldwide, with the disease most prevalent in East Asia, Central and Western Europe. Increase in parasites Problems remain in diagnosing and treating Lyme disease due to the effects of climate change (including ticks), and these gaps are especially pronounced when symptoms persist after treatment.

Unfortunately, within weeks of completing treatment, the symptoms returned and spread.

“Some patients can develop severe, disabling disease,” Fallon says, “and that's one of the challenges and mysteries in the world of Lyme disease: why most patients recover while some have lingering symptoms.”

Unfortunately, within weeks of completing treatment, my symptoms returned and worsened. By January 2024, I was suffering from memory loss, mental struggles with certain words, stiff neck, and extreme fatigue. Standard diagnosis There are two tests available for Lyme disease: enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) and Western blot, which detect antibodies specific to the Lyme pathogen in the blood. Borrelia Bacteria are an infection, but not a live infection. In my case, Epstein-Barr Reinvigorated Viruses and other tick-associated bacteria that often accompany autoimmune diseases Co-infection: Babesiosis, Ehrlichiosis and Bartonellosis.

A year after my first tick bite, and after three months of antibiotics, I am now one of those patients diagnosed with Lyme Disease Syndrome after treatment. I am less fatigued, but I suffer from neuropathy in the form of an unpleasant, constant tingling in my feet and legs. I also worry that my swollen left knee is Lyme-related arthritis and not a long-term effect of my tennis injury.

Still, I consider myself lucky. Documentary filmmaker and former BBC environment correspondent Richard Wilson was bitten by a tick in 2016. Despite finding the tick embedded in his arm and developing a rash within days, he was told it wasn't a target and therefore not Lyme disease.

Two years later, continued fatigue and gastrointestinal upset led him to insist on being tested for Lyme disease. The results were negative. “No one told me that the test could have a false negative rate of up to 25 percent,” he told me.

Getty Images Disease-carrying deer ticks live on plants and infest humans when they pass by (Photo: Getty Images)

Lambert likened it to people testing negative for COVID-19 but still having symptoms. “We use common sense when it comes to long Covid,” he said. “We have compromised immune systems because we've been battling this infection for years. When it comes to Lyme disease, there seems to be a lack of education at all levels of the medical field. Gaslighting is a huge issue.”

Over the next few years, Wilson's symptoms Many conditionsEverything was gradually ruled out: “I think I've been diagnosed with gallstones seven times,” he says, “I've had my gallbladder removed, my entire bank account wiped out, and nothing has changed.”

The best way to treat [Lyme] Infection is an antibiotic – Jack Lambert

Wilson's Lyme disease went untreated until she finally tested positive for it, nearly eight years after the tick bite. Many people visit Lyme disease clinics at their own expense. “If I'd been prescribed antibiotics at that point, I think things would have been very different,” Wilson says.

Treating chronic Lyme disease, especially when symptoms persist for more than six months after treatment, has been controversial, especially the use of herbal remedies. Some have received medical interest, but few have been peer-reviewed in scientific journals. I am currently taking an herbal cocktail that includes wormwood, ganoderma lucidum extract, resveratrol, Chinese skullcap, oregano oil, and cat's claw bark. Some of these are promising. In vitro but,”More evidence needed“Category” but how many doses of antibiotics are enough?

“Patients turned to herbalists because that was their only option,” Lambert said. “Some herbs have anti-infective capabilities and they work, but are they being tested? No, because there's no incentive to do the studies. Some people turn to non-traditional treatments, such as: Hypothermia to kill bacteriaI don't think so. There are some questionable treatments out there. The best way to treat an infection is with antibiotics.”

There used to be a vaccine, Limerixbut this Abolished in 2002 SmithKline Beecham (now GlaxoSmithKline) suspended the vaccine after a combination of declining sales and negative media coverage at a time when public confidence in the vaccine was waning and the risk of potential side effects was increasing. “It would be outrageous to not have a vaccine,” Fallon said. “We have one vaccine. [by Pfizer] It is currently undergoing Phase 3 trials and is expected to be on the market within the next few years.

“Fortunately, most people get better over time,” he says. “The challenge is with post-infectious Lyme arthritis, and unfortunately those who have severe, prolonged symptoms. We live in a period in history where medicine is advancing rapidly, and I think we're going to see great advances in the next five to 10 years.”

I'm not the only one who hopes so.