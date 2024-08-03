Health
Gen X, Millennials at higher risk for 17 types of cancer
- New study looks at trends across 34 types of cancer in the United States.
- For 17 types of cancer, Gen Xers and Millennials are at higher risk than previous generations.
- Similarly, younger people are at higher risk of death for five types of cancer.
- Many factors may be involved, but obesity is thought to play a major role.
The new study, published August 1,
The researchers found that 17 types of cancer have become more common in recent generations, and noted that incidence of some cancers is two to three times higher in people born in 1990 than in those born in 1955.
Although the causes of these increases require further study, the authors cite obesity, diet and environmental toxins as key contributing factors.
The previous
However, no previous study has looked at both cancer incidence (number of new cases) and cancer death rates by birth year. The current study fills this gap.
As the authors explain, trends in cancer incidence among people aged 50 years or younger reflect increased exposure to carcinogenic agents primarily during childhood or young adulthood.
This projects a future disease burden as these younger generations continue to carry increased risk into older age, when cancer is most common.”
For their study, the scientists used information on 23,654,000 people diagnosed with 34 types of cancer between 2000 and 2019, and 7,348,137 deaths from 25 types of cancer.
The researchers found that for 17 of the 34 types of cancer, incidence rates increased among younger people.
- Cardiac gastric cancer: a type of stomach cancer
- Small intestine
- Estrogen receptor positive breast cancer
- Ovaries
- Liver and intrahepatic bile ducts (in women)
- Non-HPV-related oral cavity and pharynx (female)
- Anus (in men)
- Kaposi's sarcoma (male): A type of cancer that develops in the lining of blood and lymphatic vessels.
- Colorectal cancer
- Endometrial cancer
- Gallbladder and other bile ducts
- Kidneys and renal pelvis
- pancreas
- MyelomaBlood cancer
- Noncardia stomach: another type of stomach cancer
- Testes
- leukemiaBlood cancer
The increased incidence is in the small intestine, thyroid, kidney Compared with those born in 1955, incidence was two to three times higher in those born in 1990.
Mortality rates also increased for five types of cancer.
- Female liver and intrahepatic bile ducts
- Endometrial cancer
- Gallbladder and other bile ducts
- Testes
- Colorectal cancer
“These findings are alarming because they indicate that the increased cancer risk among younger generations is not simply an artifact of more frequent cancer detection and diagnosis,” the study authors explained.
“Rather, it represents a true increase in cancer risk at the population level, with increases in incidence so large that they outweigh any improvements in cancer survival,” Song told Healthline.
Although the study was not designed to explain why these cancers are increasing, the researchers explained that obesity likely plays a large role.
Ten of the 17 types of cancer listed in the study were linked to obesity. The authors explain that while obesity has increased in all age groups since the 1970s, the steepest increases have been seen in young people aged 2 to 19 years.
This is another
The new paper suggests that other factors besides being overweight or obese, such as an increasingly sedentary lifestyle, changes in sleep patterns and chemicals in the environment, may also be at play, but less is known about the importance of these factors.
The so-called Western diet is high in saturated fats, sugar and refined grains. Ultra-Processed Foodsis associated with an increased risk of cancer.
“Emerging
Because some cancers that affect the digestive system are not directly related to obesity, the authors suggest that changes in the gut microbiome may also be a contributing factor.
The two-pronged increase in the Western diet and antibiotic use has led to a decline in the gut microbiome.
Although scientists don't fully understand the role of gut bacteria in cancer, certain microbes and dietary patterns have been found to be associated with oral and gastrointestinal cancers, the authors write.
Jennifer Dunphy, MDin public health and co-founder of the Wellness Innovation Network, told Healthline that she's particularly interested in the potential role epigenetics plays in health.
“Epigenetic changes are Expression of protein from DNA“There are no changes in the DNA itself, but usually as a result of environmental factors,” she explained. In other words, when an individual passes on a gene to their offspring, they also pass on specific changes in how that gene is expressed — how easily the gene can be turned “on” or “off.”
“Epigenetic changes appear to play a big role here, meaning it's not just DNA that matters. Just as the behaviors and exposures of your parents and grandparents affect your current health, your current behaviors will affect your offspring through genetic changes,” Dunphy said.
This puts a fresh and rather dark twist on the findings.
“There are many harmful exposures that we can and should prevent, but I don't think that, on average, we cause that much physical damage in just one lifetime. I think we inherit vulnerabilities from our ancestors,” Dunphy continued.
The authors note that Environmental toxins It may play a role in increasing cancer incidence.
“The most harmful environmental toxin believed to contribute to carcinogenesis is the use of plastics and their breakdown products.” Walter Kim, MDKim, an integrative medicine physician at Brio Medical, told Healthline, who was not involved in the study.
Dazhi Liu, PharmDan oncology clinical pharmacy specialist and Drugwatch medical contributor who was not involved in the study, lists other candidates as follows:
- Aflatoxins
- benzene
- soot
- arsenic
- Aristolochic Acid
- Nickel Compounds
- radon
- thorium
- Trichloroethylene
- Vinyl chloride
- Wood chips
Despite concerns about rising cancer rates among younger generations, Song noted some silver linings.
“The acceleration of the recession Cervical cancer The incidence is HPV vaccination “When the HPV vaccine was first approved in the United States, women born around 1990 were around 16 years old,” she says.
Song added that recent declines in lung, laryngeal and esophageal cancers are due to falling smoking rates.
Mortality rates have also fallen for many cancers, including some that had been increasing, and scientists believe this is probably due to earlier detection through improved screening, advances in treatment, or both.
“The 5-year survival rate is Pancreatic cancer “Smoking rates among young adults have increased significantly, from 16.5 percent in 2000 to 37.2 percent in 2016,” Liu told Healthline.
Sean Devlin, MDThe chief medical officer at Brio Medical, who was not involved in the study, told Healthline that the silver lining is awareness.
“We need to see more efforts and funding for early screening so we can detect these diseases in a timely manner and treat them appropriately with the tools we have,” Devlin said.
A new study finds that Gen X and millennials have higher incidence of 17 types of cancer and death rates from five types of cancer than previous generations, with these increases likely due to overweight, obesity, a Western diet, changes in gut flora, and environmental toxins.
