



August 2, 2024 – When it comes to diets and nutrition plans, you've probably heard of Keto, Atkins, Paleo, Mediterranean, Intermittent Fasting, etc. Solutions to our health woes seem to be everywhere. However, Vegan (or plant-based) diet could be the key to slowing the body's aging process at a molecular level. In the new study, researchers followed 21 pairs of identical twins for eight weeks, feeding one twin a vegan diet based on vegetables, legumes, and fruit, while the other was fed an omnivorous diet that included meat and dairy products. Blood tests at the end of the study showed that the twins who followed the plant-based eating plan had a younger biological age, lost weight, and had lower levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL). LDL is a “Bad Cholesterol. This article is BMC Medicine, Stanford University's larger Twin nutrition researchThere's a Netflix series about it, and it's aptly titled. You Are What You Eat: The Twins Experiment. Unless you're already vegan or vegetarian, a plant-based diet may seem too difficult or just completely unattainable, but nutrition experts say it doesn't have to be an all-or-nothing approach — simply changing up the ratios can help your body's anti-aging potential. Matthew Landry, PhD, an assistant professor of public health and disease prevention at the University of California, Irvine and a registered dietitian, often compares going vegan to running a marathon. “Running a marathon is great, but it may not be the right choice for everyone, but even just going outside and walking a mile can have a positive effect on your overall health,” says Landry, who worked on the Stanford twin study. “Little steps in the right direction add up over time, making harder things easier.” parable, BMC Medicine The study was small, with only 42 cases in total. Most research on dietary planning is limited because everyone has their own unique genetic makeup and family history, which shapes how we eat and how our bodies respond to food. Researchers typically can't control for biological or environmental factors. That's why using identical twins to measure the impact of nutrition on DNA expression is so appealing: the twins themselves can act as controls.

But the problem with the study is that one twin who ate a plant-based diet ate fewer calories than his omnivorous counterpart, which added to the weight loss recorded in the study, making it difficult for scientists to know how much of the overall health benefits were due to the plant-based diet, the weight loss, or a combination of both. The answer is probably somewhere in between, says Nate Wood, M.D., director of culinary medicine at the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven, Connecticut. Living longer is great, but what's often forgotten in this conversation, says Dr. Wood, is that making these dietary changes could, more importantly, add years to a healthy, functional, and enjoyable life. “It's not easy, but it's simple,” Wood says. “The bottom line is, the more plants you eat, the better.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.webmd.com/diet/news/20240802/even-a-short-term-vegan-diet-can-slow-signs-of-aging

