Aspirin may reduce colorectal cancer in adults at high risk





Aug. 2, 2024 — People who drink alcohol, smoke, or have other unhealthy lifestyle habits, such as a poor diet or lack of exercise, may be able to reduce their risk of colon and rectal cancer by taking aspirin, according to a new study. The findings are important as researchers explore ways to reduce the risk of colorectal cancer, which is the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States and is increasingly being diagnosed among young adults. Published Today is JAMA Oncology. The researchers wanted to understand whether certain groups of people might be particularly benefited from taking aspirin, because while aspirin has long been known to be effective in preventing colorectal cancer, the drug has also been associated with gastrointestinal bleeding, which influences whether it is recommended as a preventative medication. Aspirin can also be used to reduce pain and inflammation and acts as a blood thinner. The latest study includes data from more than 100,000 Americans who were followed for decades and completed health and lifestyle questionnaires. The average starting age of study participants was just over 49 years old. Comparing people who took two or more standard-dose aspirin tablets (325 milligrams) weekly or a low-dose aspirin (81 milligrams) daily with those who did not take aspirin, researchers analyzed colorectal cancer risk based on overweight or obesity, smoking, alcohol intake, physical activity, and diet. Those with the healthiest habits had similar rates of colon cancer whether they took aspirin or not: The colon cancer risk rate for the healthiest lifestyle group was 1.5% for those taking aspirin and 1.6% for those not taking it. In contrast, those with the unhealthiest lifestyles had a significantly lower risk if they took aspirin compared with those who did not. The prevalence of colorectal cancer in the unhealthy lifestyle group was 2.1% with aspirin use and 3.4% without it. Smoking and a high BMI (a measure of being overweight or obese) were primarily associated with increased risk, the authors write.

“Our findings indicate that aspirin can proportionally reduce a significantly elevated risk in people with multiple risk factors for colorectal cancer,” said lead author and gastroenterologist Daniel Shikavi, MD, PhD. news release “In contrast, people who lead healthier lifestyles have a lower baseline risk of colorectal cancer and therefore may still see a benefit from aspirin, albeit less pronounced,” according to a statement from the Massachusetts General Hospital Brigham Branch in Boston. Aspirin may affect the development of cancer in multiple ways, including its effects on bodily processes such as inflammation, cell growth, the immune response and blood supply to cancer cells, Massachusetts General Hospital Brigham summarized in a news release. The authors note that the study has important limitations: all of the people studied worked in the health care industry and were mostly white, so further research is needed in more diverse populations. The latest study also did not evaluate potential side effects of aspirin use, such as bleeding.

