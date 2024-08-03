Health
West Nile virus confirmed in Denver mosquitoes
Mosquito samples collected in Denver recently tested positive for West Nile virus, and the city health department on Friday urged residents to avoid insect bites.
Most people are unaware that they have West Nile virus because they don't get sick or only experience common flu-like symptoms. But in a small percentage of cases, the virus invades the nervous system and causes seizures, paralysis, coma, or death. People over 50 and those with weakened immune systems are at higher risk.
The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment is urging people to protect themselves by taking the following steps:
- Use insect repellents that contain DEET
- Wear long sleeves and long pants in areas where mosquitoes may be present
- Avoid being outdoors at dusk or dawn
- Drain standing water around the house
of The West Nile epidemic began earlier this yearA human case was confirmed in Arapahoe County in June. The state has confirmed seven cases. Four people were hospitalized, but no one died.
Last year was an unusually severe year for West Nile virus, with 634 cases, 386 hospitalizations and 51 deaths reported in Colorado.
