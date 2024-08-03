Epidemiological Alert – Oropouche, Americas – 3 August 2024 – Brazil





Attachments Oropouche fever is a disease caused by the Oropouche virus (OROV), and due to recent and very concerning changes in the clinical and epidemiological characteristics observed in countries of the Americas, including a recent increase and spread of cases in newly documented areas outside areas previously considered endemic for OROV, the first report of a death associated with OROV infection, and the identification of possible cases of vertical transmission associated with a fetal death and a case of neonatal microcephaly, and recognizing that these observations are still in the early stages of investigation and the true trajectory is unknown, the risk level for the region has been elevated to high. This is based on currently available information, with medium confidence and an abundance of caution. The Public Health Rapid Risk Assessment (RRA) for the region complements and updates the RRA conducted on 9 February 2024. This RRA aims to update the current regional risk assessment related to OROV, taking into account the following criteria: Potential Risk to Human Health: Clinical symptoms of OROV are mild to moderate in most cases, with symptoms generally self-limited within seven days. Complications are rare, although sporadic cases of aseptic meningitis have been recorded. Recently, two deaths associated with OROV have been reported as part of an ongoing outbreak in Brazil. These deaths represent the first reported deaths associated with the disease. The cases resided in areas of active OROV transmission during the ongoing outbreak on the south coast of Bahia.

Vertical transmission of OROV (under investigation): On July 12, 2024, Brazil's International Health Regulations (IHR) National Focal Point (NFP) notified the Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) of a possible case of vertical transmission of OROV and its impact. As of 30 July 2024, five cases of possible vertical transmission have been confirmed in Brazil, including four stillbirths and one spontaneous abortion in the state of Pernambuco, and four newborns with microcephaly in the states of Acre and Pará. Investigations are ongoing.

Risk of spread: As of 30 July 2024, 8,078 confirmed cases of OROV have been reported in five countries in the Americas: Plurinational State of Bolivia (n= 356), Brazil (n= 7,284), Colombia (n= 74), Cuba (n= 74), and Peru (n= 290). In Brazil, 7,284 cases were confirmed between epidemiological weeks (EW) 1 and 29 of 2024, primarily in the Amazon region (76% of cases). Autochthonous infections have also been recorded in 10 states outside the Amazon, some of which had not previously reported cases. This information suggests that cases have been reported in new regions and countries in the past quarter, indicating the spread of Oropouche cases in the Americas. Since its identification in 1955, OROV has caused epidemics in several South American countries and the Amazon basin, primarily due to the vector Culicoides paraensis (C. paraensis), the potential vector Culex quinquefasciatus (Cx. quinquefasciatus), and jungle reservoirs such as sloths and non-human primates. Climate change, deforestation, uncontrolled and unplanned urbanization, and other human activities that affect reservoir habitats and facilitate vector-host interactions increase the risk of vector spread and, therefore, OROV transmission. To date, there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://reliefweb.int/report/brazil/epidemiological-alert-oropouche-region-americas-3-august-2024 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos