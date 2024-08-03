As measles cases rise, experts urge vaccination before schools reopen





Minneapolis, Minnesota — As measles cases continue to rise in Minnesota, public health officials are urging people to get their children vaccinated before returning to school this fall. As of Aug. 3, there have been 18 confirmed cases of measles in Minnesota for 2024, including several cases in the past week. Each case affected an unvaccinated child under the age of 10, and several children have required hospitalization. Cases have been confirmed in Anoka, Hennepin and Ramsey counties, and public health officials are urging parents to get their children vaccinated before the new school year begins. In Minneapolis, public health officials offered free vaccines at the Midtown Farmers Market on Saturday. WCCO

“Kids are starting to go back to school, but depending on how widespread it is and if children and adults are unvaccinated and come into contact with infected people, we could certainly see an increase in cases,” said Tiana Cervantes, a senior public health specialist for the city of Minneapolis. Forty percent of Minneapolis Public Schools students are behind on their vaccination schedules, according to city data. “During the pandemic, appointments were canceled, people weren't necessarily able to get appointments, and even though it's not an emergency right now, we're really starting to see that a lot of kids aren't keeping up,” Cervantes said. Minneapolis Health will be hosting several free pop-up vaccination clinics this month, including an MMR vaccination clinic on August 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Corcoran Park. “Back to school is a critical time, as kids return to smaller class sizes and more interaction with each other, so it's important to take advantage of the free resources and vaccines available at clinics, if possible,” Cervantes said. A full list of free vaccination clinics being hosted by the City of Minneapolis can be found below. here. More from CBS News Adam Daxter



Born and raised in Metro Detroit, Adam loves all things Michigan, but is now excited to call Minnesota home.

