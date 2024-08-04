Deadly deer disease discovered for the first time in Washington state





FILE – A mule deer peeks out from tall grass in Heart Mountain National Antelope Refuge in southeastern Oregon, July 22, 2003. Don Ryan/AP A deadly disease in deer has been confirmed in Washington state. The first deer infected with chronic wasting disease was found dead in Spokane County. There is no cure for Chronic Wasting Disease. The disease can infect deer, elk and moose. Eventually, it can cause a decline in deer populations. Infected deer drool profusely, lack coordination, and appear lethargic. The only way to confirm this is to examine lymph nodes or brain tissue. Chronic Wasting Disease is a prion disease, similar to Mad Cow Disease, which was discovered about 20 years ago in the lower Yakima Valley near Mabton. However, studies have not shown that Chronic Wasting Disease has been transmitted from cervids to humans. Still, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends not eating meat from infected animals. Related: Oregon hunters urged to test deer, elk meat for diseases Washington wildlife officials have been concerned for years about finding chronic wasting disease in the state. According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, chronic wasting disease spreads slowly and has been found in 34 other states. It has been found in Idaho but not Oregon. Washington state officials began testing animals and planning for the disease's arrival in 1995. In 2021, officials stepped up their efforts after the disease spread to western Montana. “We discovered this incident thanks to our monitoring program. We are immediately reviewing our management plan and the circumstances of this discovery and expect to announce additional management actions in the near future,” Eric Gardner, the service's wildlife program director, said in a news release. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will be taking tissue samples from Spokane-area deer, elk and moose to learn more about the outbreak. Your browser does not support the audio element.

