Healthy tips for the 'most avid couch potato'







photograph: Big Dodgy / Unsplash There are plenty of research-backed methods and psychology hacks to help even the most avid couch potato maintain their fitness habits. “It's a very personal thing,” says David Robson, a neuroscience writer and author who specializes in the brain, body and human behavior. He shared some fitness tips and research. Sunday morning. He said 40 per cent of New Zealanders don't want to exercise, and a lack of time, long working hours and lack of motivation can be barriers to improving health. But it is possible to train yourself to develop better exercise habits in order to become healthier, and potentially increase your levels of self-compassion over time. Robson shared his eight tips for staying healthy. Make sure your fitness goals are achievable and specific. Simply saying “I want to get healthier” isn't a specific enough instruction, Robson said. It's more useful to be specific — say exactly how many kilos you want to lose. Or, if you want to improve your overall health, it might be helpful to be specific about how many hours each week you'll exercise. Less is more: Don’t be “overly ambitious” with your fitness goals. “It has to be within the realm of what's possible,” Robson explained. Use accountability to motivate yourself. Robson said sharing your goals with others can help you feel “a little embarrassed” if you don't stick to your plan. “It's a great way to motivate yourself,” he said. Use some psychology tips to get outside and exercise. For example, Robson says that you often wake up unmotivated, so a good way to remedy this is to leave your running gear by the front door the night before, so that when motivation starts to wane, there's one less step to jump over. It's important to find joy in your chosen style of exercise. Robson said she is more motivated by finding a form of exercise that gives her joy and pleasure (intrinsic factors) than by a desire to look good. Have a growth mindset instead of a fixed mindset when it comes to exercise. Robson said it helps to have confidence that change is possible through incremental change and hard work. Have a goal with a deadline. Robson said having a plan with specific goals and a specific timeframe is helpful and also makes it easier to measure progress along the way. Use the app to share your progress. Robson says sharing your progress with strangers and friends, like a leadership board, can make people more accountable for reaching their fitness goals.

