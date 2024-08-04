Phoenix-area man receives new Alzheimer's treatment





Phoenix (AZ Family) — New hope for millions of Americans with Alzheimer's and their families of The FDA recently approved a treatment In the early stages of Alzheimer's disease. Eli Lilly's Xanla is a drug given as a monthly injection that can slow cognitive and functional decline by up to 35%. On Friday, a Valley resident named Jim Sansone became one of the first people in the United States to receive the vaccine. Jim and Suzie Sansone said it will allow them to spend more time with each other and their children and grandchildren. “I've been so blessed with the doctors I've had and the doctors I see now. I'm very fortunate,” Jim said. “We have so many plans. So many places we want to go, people we want to see and things we want to do to make him well,” Susie said. Only people with early-stage or mild symptoms of Alzheimer's disease can take this drug. Still, there are multiple steps that must be taken before a patient can be approved. Costs vary from patient to patient, but the company says one year of treatment will cost $32,000. According to the Alzheimer's Association, about 7 million people in the United States have the disease, which is the fifth leading cause of death among people over 65. Kisunra is the second drug to have been shown to reliably slow cognitive decline in patients, following a similar one approved last year by Japanese pharmaceutical company Eisai. Did you notice any spelling or grammar mistakes in the article? Click here to report. Have breaking news photos or videos? Submit Here it is Comes with a brief explanation. Copyright 2024 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kold.com/2024/08/03/phoenix-area-man-receives-new-alzheimers-treatment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos