BYU Nutrition Professor Uses AI to Create National Glycemic Index





PROVO — A new study by a BYU professor offers insight into the quality of carbohydrates commonly consumed in the United States with a new glycemic index and database developed using artificial intelligence. Karen Della Corte, professor of nutrition and dietetics, developed the National Glycemic Index and Glycemic Load Database and American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. News release from BYU He said the data “provides previously uncovered insights into the changing quality of carbohydrates consumed in the United States.” She hopes that this database will help raise awareness of the importance of carbohydrate quality in the diet and how this, combined with other lifestyle factors, can help prevent disease and extend an individual's healthier lifespan. The glycemic index is a scale that public health researchers can use to classify carbohydrates by quality. Foods that are high on this scale, such as white flour and sugary cereals, can negatively impact metabolic health and cause a “sugar rush.” ​​Glycemic load is determined by the amount of carbohydrates consumed, the release said. “A large body of research has found that high glycemic index (GI) and high glycemic load (GL) diets are associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and some cancers,” Della Corte said. “Furthermore, high GI foods make you feel hungry sooner, increase your calorie intake, and contribute to weight gain.” Del Corte worked with her husband, Dennis Della Corte, a professor of physics and astronomy at BYU, to develop an artificial intelligence-enabled model that analyzes foods from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey and matches them with correlated glycemic index and loading levels. This was compiled to create the first national glycemic index database. “Our use of open AI to create the GI database represents a novel application and represents a methodological advance in nutrition research,” Della Corte said. “Going forward, we will be able to use this database to investigate many new and important questions regarding the role of GI and GL on chronic disease risk in the United States.” Using the dietary database, Della Corte was able to analyze carbohydrate intake from around 10,000 different foods, a process that would have taken months without AI. The published study also looked into trends in carbohydrate intake over the past 20 years and found that foods that contribute the most to the glycemic load in the American diet include soft drinks, white bread, rice and fruit juice. “One of the key lessons from this study is the importance of prioritizing low-glycemic carbohydrates in your diet. This means focusing on minimally processed, whole foods that release sugar slowly into the bloodstream and prevent blood sugar spikes,” Della Corte said. “Switching from refined grains to whole grains can improve the healthiness of your diet and lower the (glycemic index) of your overall diet.” She suggests putting your pantry in the glycemic index “friendly zone” by adding foods such as whole grains, beans, lentils, chickpeas, brown or wild rice, quinoa, barley, steel-cut or rolled oats, non-starchy vegetables, fruits and nuts to your weekly meals. Knowing which foods are low on the glycemic index can help people make more informed food choices, she said, and her research has found that people tend to eat healthier carbohydrates as they get older, and that more educated and higher-income people tend to eat foods with a lower glycemic index. The study also found that black adults tend to have a higher glycemic index and load, with women often having higher levels than men. “We hope that future studies from this database will add to the body of evidence needed to advocate for its incorporation into public health guidelines and dietary recommendations,” she said.

