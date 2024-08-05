Health Talk | Why India needs to do more to eliminate Hepatitis B





On July 28, the world celebrated Hepatitis B Day, an important event to raise awareness about Hepatitis B, a liver infection caused by the Hepatitis B Virus (HBV). This infection manifests in two forms: acute (short-term and severe) and chronic (long-term). The need to celebrate Hepatitis B Day is important because it is important to create adequate awareness about the serious harm this virus causes to the general public so that the necessary measures can be implemented to completely eradicate the virus. premium The diagnosis of hepatitis B requires laboratory confirmation, as it cannot be distinguished from other viral hepatitis on clinical grounds alone.

Chronic HBV infection can lead to serious complications, including cirrhosis and liver cancer, and significantly increases the risk of death. The World Health Organization (WHO) reported this year that 254 million people worldwide have chronic HBV infection, of which 29.8 million live in India. The majority of deaths from Hepatitis B are due to cirrhosis and liver cancer. In endemic areas, hepatitis B is most commonly transmitted from mother to child during birth or by exposure to infected blood, and from infected to uninfected children, particularly during the first 5 years of life. Other routes of transmission include needlesticks, tattoos, piercings, and exposure to infected blood or body fluids, such as saliva, menstrual fluid, vaginal fluid, and semen. The virus can also be spread by reusing contaminated needles, syringes, and sharps in health care settings, in the community, or among people who inject drugs. Sexual transmission is more common among unvaccinated people who have multiple sexual partners. The diagnosis of hepatitis B requires laboratory confirmation as it cannot be distinguished from other viral hepatitis on clinical grounds alone. An accurate diagnosis can be made by blood tests. India has launched the National Programme for Viral Hepatitis Surveillance (NPSVH) at the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to curb the growing hepatitis epidemic. According to government data, the average prevalence of hepatitis B in India is 3-4%. India is steadily progressing towards eliminating viral hepatitis B and C in line with global efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal 3, which aims to end epidemics of AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria and neglected tropical diseases by 2030, and combat hepatitis, water-borne diseases and other communicable diseases. India is a signatory to Resolution 69.22 endorsed in the WHO's Global Health Sector Strategy on Viral Hepatitis 2016-2021, which aims to eliminate viral hepatitis by 2030. The silver lining in the fight against Hepatitis B is that it is preventable with a safe and effective vaccine. The vaccine, usually given shortly after birth with a booster dose a few weeks later, confers almost 100% protection against the virus. The Hepatitis B vaccine is currently part of the national immunization program, but the government needs to expand vaccination coverage among children to effectively stop the spread of the virus. National Editor, Health, Risma Kaur analyses the impact of this week's most significant news stories in the health sector.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/health/health-talk-why-hepatitis-b-elimination-in-india-needs-a-harder-push-101722699854590.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos