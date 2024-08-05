A cooling tower in Laverton North has been identified as the source of the state's worst outbreak in more than 20 years.





The Department of Health is working closely with the cooling tower operator to understand what happened. Legionnaire grow up. Looker said most cases continue to be in adults over the age of 40. About 75 of the confirmed cases and eight of the suspected cases are hospitalized. “We are confident that we have passed the peak of cases associated with this outbreak,” she said. Legionnaires' disease usually presents as a chest infection with symptoms including fever, chills, cough, headache and muscle aches. Infection occurs by inhaling tiny water droplets. Legionnaire Bacteria. They are not usually transmitted from person to person or by drinking contaminated water. Most cases in this outbreak are occurring in people who are at higher risk of infection, but cases are also occurring in healthy adults. Looker said the cooling tower was visited on July 30, during the early stages of the health department's investigation, and was sanitized within 24 hours of the visit. To date, inspection teams have visited 54 high-priority locations in the region, requesting them to be inspected and disinfected. Loading “Teams returned to the site today at the tower where the positive samples were found,” Looker told reporters on Monday. “Teams are conducting further investigations and preventative disinfection.” A cooling tower is a structure used to remove excess heat from buildings or industrial processes by cooling a flow of water to a low temperature. They are often used in power plants, industrial facilities, and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. Officials believe Melbourne's cool weather this season has caused a temperature inversion, encouraging airborne dispersion at lower altitudes and aiding the spread of the disease. A Bureau of Meteorology spokesman confirmed that the department had provided meteorological information to the Ministry of Health to assist in its investigation of the outbreak. Associate Professor Sanjaya Senanayake, an infectious diseases specialist at the Australian National University, warned that the number of cases was likely to continue to rise because the disease has a long incubation period of two to 10 days. “Once the infected towers are cleaned, we do not expect any new cases to occur,” he said. Senanayake said: Legionnaire The hot water in the cooling towers was monitored regularly because bacteria could grow in the water. Looker said because the cause of the Legionnaires' disease outbreak has not yet been identified, it's difficult to say what measures will be required. “We have very good management of our cooling towers,” she said, “and we'll be looking at this location specifically, but also looking at improvements we can make to our current system.” The Morning Edition newsletter is your guide to the day's most important and interesting news, analysis and insight. Register here.

