



Regularly eating processed red meats like bacon, hot dogs, sausages and salami may increase the risk of developing dementia, according to new research presented at the US Alzheimer's Association International Conference. The study followed more than 130,000 people for 43 years and found that more than 8% of participants developed dementia. Those who ate about two servings of processed red meat per week had a 14% higher risk of dementia compared with those who ate fewer than three servings per month. Dementia is A range of symptoms that affect memoryDementia, commonly caused by Alzheimer's disease or other neurological disorders, causes significant impairment of cognition, thinking and social skills that interferes with daily life. However, the study also suggests that replacing processed red meat with nuts and legumes, such as beans and peas, may lower the risk of dementia. exchange Daily intake of processed red meat Eating one serving of nuts, beans or tofu was found to reduce the risk of dementia by 20%. “We found that long-term consumption of processed red meat may significantly increase the risk of dementia,” Lead study author Research assistant at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Most processed red meat is considered ultra-processed and is made with ingredients not typically used in home cooking, such as high fructose corn syrup and artificial additives. Ultra-processed foods, including processed red meat, chips, ice cream and instant soups, have been linked to a range of health problems, including type 2 diabetes, heart disease and obesity. Most processed red meat is considered ultra-processed and is made with ingredients not typically used in home cooks, such as high fructose corn syrup and artificial additives. (Photo: Getty Images) Processed red meat, in particular, contains saturated fat, sodium, iron and nitrites, which have been linked to an increased risk of stroke, chronic inflammation, high blood pressure and neurological disorders. “Processed red meat is Risk of cancer, heart disease and diabetes This is because it contains high levels of harmful substances such as nitrites and sodium,” Li added. The study assessed participants' diets every two to four years using questionnaires about their intake of processed red meat, nuts, and legumes. Of the 130,000 participants, more than 11,173 developed dementia. Researchers have found that eating more processed red meat each day is linked to decreased cognitive function (Photo: Getty Images) Researchers have found that eating lots of processed red meat every day reduces cognitive performance, affecting how well you understand and retain information. Conversely, substituting nuts and legumes for processed red meat was associated with less cognitive decline as people age. The study did not find a significant association between eating unprocessed red meat, such as burgers or steaks, and dementia. The study adds to the evidence linking consumption of ultra-processed foods to cognitive decline, with previous studies from the UK and Brazil similarly linking ultra-processed foods to dementia and rapid cognitive decline. Issuer: Daphne Clarence release date: August 5, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/health/story/over-11000-people-who-ate-bacon-hot-dogs-developed-dementia-in-43-year-study-2577098-2024-08-05 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos