MPOX Virus: 'Most Deadly' MPOX Variant Spreads in Several African Countries, Know Signs and Symptoms







The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed that the disease has been confirmed in 10 African countries this year. Burundi and Rwanda are mpox virus First time recently. a Deadly tension of mpox mutant The virus, previously confined to the Democratic Republic of Congo, is spreading rapidly in Kenya and several other countries. African countries It's alarming health officials. who The highly virulent strain has been identified as posing a serious health threat to people and was detected in a truck driver travelling through Uganda, Rwanda and Tanzania on July 29, according to the Kenyan Ministry of Health. What is Mpox?

Mpox Zoonotic diseases Because of the Monkeypox virus is part of the same family as the virus that causes smallpox. It can be spread through direct contact with an infected person or animal or their bodily fluids, or through physical contact such as kissing, hugging, or sex. According to the CDC, the virus can enter the body through a break in the skin, the respiratory tract, eyes, nose, or mouth. Tell us about the deadly MPOX variant spreading in Africa.

The Sun reports that 130 children and young people have been found infected with the highly contagious new MPOX strain in a refugee camp in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in Central Africa.

The lineage I strain detected in the above cases causes a more severe illness than the lineage II virus that caused the global pandemic in 2022. Its case fatality rate is around 5% in adults and 10% in children, whereas the previous lineage, lineage II, caused a case fatality rate of 3%.

The strain, known as lineage 1b, appears to be more transmissible from person to person and has mutations that aren't detected by existing tests, according to DailyStar.co.uk.

There are two recognized lineages of mpox virus: lineage I, formerly known as the Congo Basin lineage, and lineage II, formerly known as the West African lineage, which further contains two sublineages, lineage IIa and lineage IIb. Symptoms of mpox

The first signs of monkeypox variant are fever, chills, headache, muscle pain and swollen lymph nodes.

After a few days, a rash begins to appear, first on the face, then spreads to other parts of the body.

The rash may look like chickenpox or syphilis and may form scabs that then fall off.

The incubation period is 6 to 13 days but can range from 5 to 21 days.

Anyone who has traveled recently should isolate at home or in a hospital to prevent the spread of infection, and according to the CDC, patients should remain in isolation for about three weeks, until the scabs fall off. Precautions to be observed

– Avoid skin contact with infected people or people who have a rash and may develop MPOX.

– Wash your hands properly with soap and water or disinfect with an alcohol-based disinfectant.

– Cough or sneeze into the inside of your arm.

– Don't have unprotected sex with suspicious people. “The impact of foundation on skin health

