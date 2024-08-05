Ozempic and other weight-loss drugs may have this worrisome side effect, experts say







Health experts have recently warned about new dangers of weight loss drugs that could affect people in the long term. Arrival of Weight loss drugs They have revolutionized the world of fitness, with many Americans turning to them to lose weight and prevent chronic disease. But many of these drugs, some of which GLP-1 drugs Wegs, Ozempic Munjaro and Zepbound Unexpected side effects may occur.Health experts have recently warned about new dangers of weight loss drugs that could affect people in the long term. How semaglutide helps with weight loss

Semaglutide, sold under brand names such as Wegovy and Ozempic, helps people lose weight by suppressing their appetite. Changes in diet and exercise are recommended along with the medication. The drug has offered hope to people at risk of obesity and a variety of related diseases.

The Food and Drug Administration first approved Ozempic for the treatment of diabetes in 2017. Semaglutide The obesity treatment drug Ozempic was launched under the brand name Wegovy in 2021. Many people, including celebrities, have jumped on the Ozempic bandwagon and spoke of its magical effects. Ozempic and eating disorders

However, these drugs Eating disorders .

“When you start using this drug, you will soon experience symptoms similar to those of anorexia. “Tom Hildebrandt, a psychologist at Mount Sinai's Center for Eating and Weight Disorders Research, told NBC.

Many health experts believe that these drugs can cause eating disorders or worsen existing eating disorders. The drug is known to mimic glucagon-like peptide 1, a hormone that controls blood sugar levels and reduces hunger, and at high doses, patients can lose up to 21% of their body weight. However, misusing the drug can have serious consequences on the body.

“That level of weight loss can trick the brain into believing the body is in starvation mode,” which could lead patients to restrict their food intake even if it puts their health at risk, Hildebrandt said. People with pre-existing disabilities may suffer even more.

Some people go too far with restrictive dieting and end up depriving their body of nutrients and necessary calories. This can lead to serious side effects, especially for people who already have an eating disorder.

“Restrictive diets can inadvertently cause people to spiral out of control to the point where they feel like they can't control themselves,” Dr. Aaron Keshen, co-director of the Nova Scotia Provincial Service for Eating Disorders and an associate professor of psychiatry at Dalhousie University, told NBC News.

“If you experience side effects while taking any Lilly medicine, we encourage you to consult with your healthcare professional,” Eli Lilly, the maker of Maunjaro, told NBC News, adding that the company “actively monitors, evaluates and reports safety information for all medicines.” Vegetables for weight loss and improved health

