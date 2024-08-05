Health
Americans aren't getting enough sleep. Could magnesium supplements help?
doctor Chester Wu “Doctor, should I take a magnesium supplement to help me sleep?” says the Houston-based psychiatrist and sleep specialist.
“I feel like I've had more opportunities to talk about this with patients over the last year or two,” Wu says.
Some of this interest has been fuelled by social media. For example, Going viral on TikTokDrink a mixture of magnesium powder, tart cherry juice, and prebiotic soda about 30 minutes before bedtime.
You might think drinking a mocktail before bed is a bad idea, but sleep experts say Dr. Fariha Abbasi FeinbergHe says it might be worth a try.
“If someone asks me, 'Can I have a Sleepy Girl mocktail?' I would say, 'Sure. I don't think it will do any harm, but you should start with a low dose of magnesium, like half or less,'” she says.
But if you're looking for hard science that proves it works, you won't find it.
Abasi Feinberg, director of sleep medicine at Millennium Physician Group in Fort Myers, Florida, and other sleep specialists I spoke with all emphasized that there is little evidence on magnesium and sleep. American Academy of Sleep Medicine A policy statement on that topic is needed, said Abassi Feinberg, the group's executive director.
What we do know is that magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a key role in many bodily functions, including bone health, energy production, muscle relaxation, and the nervous system.
There are several theories about how magnesium helps with sleep. Tish Hall BrownChief of Behavioral Sleep Medicine at Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC
Hall-Brown points out that magnesium is involved in the production of melatonin, a hormone that regulates the sleep-wake cycle. Magnesium can also help ease muscle spasms. She says some theories also suggest that magnesium may have an anxiety-reducing effect. That means that when a person is trying to fall asleep, “you may feel less anxious about what happened the day before and what's going to happen, and that may promote sleep a little bit.”
But again, it's just an unproven theory.
Wu says it's important to talk to your doctor before trying magnesium, as people with underlying conditions like kidney disease should be careful about taking it. But in general, he says, magnesium won't hurt and may even help, as long as you don't take too much of it (which can cause stomach upset). He says he's seen many patients who have responded well to magnesium.
“Whether it's a placebo effect or not [effect] Or, actually, they might just be benefiting from the magnesium, and I try not to worry too much about that, because at the end of the day, they're feeling better,” Wu says.
He points out that many Americans don't get enough magnesium in their diet, so a little extra can't hurt, but he wants people to get it from the foods they eat: Leafy greens like spinach and kale, seeds, nuts, salmon, beans, whole grains, and yogurt are all good sources of magnesium.
Some advice on social media suggests giving magnesium to children, but if there is little empirical evidence in adults, there is essentially no evidence at all for people under 18 to use supplements as a sleep aid, she says. Dr. Cora Collett BrunerHe is a pediatrician at Seattle Children's Hospital and a professor of pediatrics at the University of Washington.
Bruner says he uses magnesium with some of his adolescent patients to treat migraines and tension headaches, not as a sleep aid. “We're not entirely sure how this works, but patients respond to it,” says Bruner, who is lead author of a forthcoming American Academy of Pediatrics policy statement on supplement safety.
Dr. Beth Marrow Professor of Neurology and Pediatrics at Vanderbilt University, who studies sleep problems in children with neurodevelopmental disorders, Clinical Data She suggests that magnesium may be effective for kids with ADHD and autism, but not as a sleep aid in general. Because children with autism and ADHD often suffer from sleep problems, she typically starts by recommending melatonin, which has been better studied in this group of kids. But if that doesn't work, “I'm totally open to trying magnesium,” Marrow says.
Dr. Bruner points out that magnesium dosage is based on age and weight, and that pediatric patients start at a much lower amount than recommended on the bottle. She recommends that parents talk to their pediatrician if they're interested, and then recommend that they look for magnesium from a trusted source that's been vetted by a third party, such as United States Pharmacopoeia.
But before turning to sleep aids, every doctor I spoke with said it's important to first focus on sleep hygiene: avoiding eating big meals before bed, sleeping in a dark, quiet room, sticking to a regular sleep schedule, and of course, avoiding screens before bed.
This story was edited by Jane Greenhalgh
Copyright 2024 NPR
|
Sources
2/ https://www.opb.org/article/2024/08/05/americans-don-t-get-enough-sleep-can-magnesium-supplements-help/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The far-right attacked hotels hosting asylum seekers
- Americans aren't getting enough sleep. Could magnesium supplements help?
- Former Chinese spy who spoke to Four Corners expected to testify before Canadian Commission on Foreign Interference
- It would be foolish not to have good relations with the military, says former Pakistan PM Khan | World News
- Field Hockey publishes 2024 schedule
- Supreme Court rejects Missouri's long-shot bid to block Trump's publication ban, conviction in hush-money case
- Turkey to refer to International Court of Justice on Wednesday to join genocide case against Israel, President Erdogan says
- REVEALED: THREE times Starmer demanded Parliament be recalled
- Indonesian authorities foil plan to bomb churches
- UK riots live: Crowds clash with stones in Plymouth after nearly 400 arrested across the country
- The United States is no longer the preferred partner in Israeli-American relations | Israeli-Palestinian conflict
- Jeff Splinter announced as head coach of men's and women's tennis