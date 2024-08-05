Colorado Governor extends Weld County avian flu emergency declaration





On July 5, the Governor of Colorado declared a state of emergency in Weld County, freeing up resources to contain an outbreak of avian influenza (H5N1) among animals on a poultry and dairy farm. According to Governor Jared Polis, Colorado has the most reported cases of avian influenza with more than 50 infected people. Governor Polis' new state of emergency declaration expansion It will continue until September 1st. Getty Images/iStock

Unlike other outbreaks, the virus has been spreading from farm to farm since March, rather than from wild birds. At least 152 cases of avian flu have been confirmed in cattle herds so far this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Ten human cases of avian flu have been confirmed since late July, according to the department. The outbreaks have occurred at two separate egg-laying facilities and one commercial facility in Weld County, affecting approximately 3.5 million infected birds. The World Health Organization considers it a threat to public health because of its potential to spark new pandemics. “Right now we want to contain these to a very small area and not have them become a systemic human infection, which is always a risk,” said Dr. Eric Hill, an emergency physician at Aurora Medical Center. But the symptoms of bird flu and influenza are eerily similar. Dr Hill said: “The symptoms will look identical. It's really how we diagnose bird flu that makes the difference.” [get a] “We will take samples from patients and analyse the virus to see which variant caused it.” While public health authorities are certainly working to contain the spread of the disease, “if you have flu symptoms, there's no need to be overly concerned that you have bird flu,” he said. Because these infections are concentrated in poultry and livestock farms, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investing at least $10 million to protect workers from the virus. CDC is partnering with organizations to help with education and outreach focused on farmworker health and safety. The center is also providing seasonal avian flu vaccines for workers and animals. Jamie Dodge Jamie Dodge produces original content for CBS News Colorado's 24-hour streaming channel and writes about Colorado health, politics and crime.

