PAHO Raises Risk of Oropauche Virus, Investigates Increase in Fetal Deaths





The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) recently Epidemiological Alert Regarding the increase in Oropouche virus infections, with the virus spreading to new areas, the first deaths reported, and suspected mother-to-child transmission, countries have been urged to step up surveillance. Half Point / iStock Oropouche virus usually Curicoides paraensisHowever, several factors, including climate change, deforestation and urbanization, are helping the virus spread beyond the Brazilian Amazon to countries where no cases have previously been reported, such as Bolivia and Cuba. Since the beginning of the year, 8,078 cases have been reported from five countries, most of them from Brazil. Other countries include Bolivia, Peru, Colombia and Cuba. Two deaths have been reported in Brazil. Both fatal cases were young women with no underlying health conditions. Brazilian authorities are investigating a link between Oropouche virus and poor fetal outcomes. To date, one fetal death, one miscarriage, and four cases of microcephaly have been reported in Brazil. They are also investigating three possible cases of maternal-fetal transmission, including a fetal death reported in the state of Pernambuco. In one of the three cases, the Oropouche virus genome was detected in fetal tissue and blood samples. It has been updated risk assessmentPAHO said its investigation into the increased activity was still ongoing and future developments were unclear, but it raised the risk in the region to high based on medium confidence. European countries report 10 imported cases In a related development, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) announced in its latest Weekly Infectious Diseases Update that 10 imported cases of Oropouche virus have been reported in three European countries. updateCases had been reported previously in Italy and Spain, and now two similar cases have been reported in Germany – nine in people who had visited Cuba and one in people who had travelled to Brazil. The ECDC said the risk to travellers from Europe was low if they protected themselves from midges and mosquitoes that spread the virus, adding that the risk of local spread was low because Europe has no animals capable of transmitting the virus.

