Valley fever surges across California's Central Valley





A fungal infection that spread among California music festival attendees earlier this year has also been found in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. Valley fever is an infection caused by the Coccidioides fungus, which grows in soil and mud in parts of California. When that soil and mud are released into the air, people can inhale dust containing fungal spores. “It's a fungus that lives in the soil,” says Asif Syed, director of infection prevention at Doctors Medical Center. “It's spread throughout almost the entire Central Valley.” According to a recent report from the California Department of Public Health, San Joaquin County has had 208 suspected and confirmed cases of valley fever since January, more than four times the number of cases last year. Stanislaus County has had 79 cases so far this year, with a total of 26 in 2023. According to Syed, Doctors Medical Center has seen about 10 cases so far this year. “We've certainly seen an increase in cases this year, but it could be because of the dry, hot weather,” said Kamlesh Kaul of the Stanislaus County Health Services Department. Doctors recommend wearing masks in areas with lots of dirt or soil. “It's not contagious. It doesn't spread from person to person. It depends on what kind of environment you're in. So if you're outside and it's windy and dusty, you're more likely to catch it there,” Kaul said. Doctors say people should get tested if they've spent a lot of time in dusty areas and have symptoms like fatigue, cough, fever and headache. Severe cases may require hospitalization, but most people recover at home. More California top stories here | Download our app | Subscribe to our morning newsletter

Fungal infections are It was popular among California music festival attendees. It was also found in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties earlier this year. Valley fever Infections caused by CoccidioidomycosisIt grows in soil and mud in parts of California. When that soil and dirt is released into the air, people can inhale dust containing fungal spores. “It's a soil-dwelling fungus,” said Asif Syed, chief of infection prevention at Doctors Medical Center, “and it's spreading throughout the Central Valley.” According to a recent report from the California Department of Public Health, San Joaquin County has seen 208 suspected and confirmed cases of valley fever since January. This is more than four times the number last year. Stanislaus County has had 79 cases so far this year, bringing its 2023 total to 26. Syed said Doctors Medical Center has seen about 10 cases so far this year. “We have certainly seen an increase in cases this year, but that may be due to the dry weather and warmer temperatures,” said Kamlesh Kaur with the Stanislaus County Health Services Department. Doctors recommend wearing a mask when in areas with a lot of dirt or soil. “It's not a contagious disease. It doesn't spread from person to person. It depends on the environment you're in. So if you're outdoors and it's windy and dusty, your chances of catching it there are higher,” Kaul said. Doctors say people should get tested if they have spent a lot of time outdoors in dusty conditions and are experiencing symptoms such as fatigue, coughing, fever or headache. Severe cases may require hospitalization, but most people recover at home. See more California top news stories here | Download the app | Subscribe to our morning newsletter

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kcra.com/article/valley-fever-california-central-valley/61796870 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos