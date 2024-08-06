Delaying resistance to prostate cancer therapy using nanoparticles





Researchers at the University of Sheffield have discovered a new immunotherapy that uses nanoparticles to activate immune cells to kill cancer cells and delay resistance to powerful first-line treatments. The study, which looked at prostate tumours in mice and humans, could help extend the lives of men with prostate cancer. The survey results are as follows: Journal of Cancer Immunotherapy “Targeting STING agonists to perivascular macrophages in prostate tumors delays resistance to androgen deprivation therapy.” “Androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) is the first-line treatment for prostate cancer. In some men, their tumours become refractory and they develop castration-resistant prostate cancer (CRPC), which causes tumours to regrow and metastasize despite continued treatment, adversely affecting patient survival,” the researchers noted. Through their analysis, the team found that macrophages mass around blood vessels in prostate tumors during ADT, and then devised a way to selectively deliver drugs to these cells using novel nanoparticles, inducing the macrophages to express a powerful immune stimulant called interferon beta, which, when released within tumors, stimulates other immune cells called T cells to kill cancer cells and delay treatment resistance. Professor Clare Lewis, from the University of Sheffield's School of Medicine and Population Health, who led the research, said: “The development of resistance to hormone therapy is a major clinical problem in treating men with prostate cancer because tumours begin to grow and spread. Once resistance develops, the disease becomes harder to treat and more demanding treatments such as chemotherapy must be used.” “Until now, immunotherapy for prostate cancer has been disappointing, with few men responding well to treatment. By carefully analyzing how hormone treatment inhibits immune cells in prostate tumors, we were able to overcome this issue and develop ways to prevent resistance to hormone treatment.” “We are excited by the potential of this new immunotherapy to enhance prostate tumor response to hormone treatment, and we are now working with our clinical colleagues to explore ways to advance this into clinical trials as quickly as possible.” Dr Hayley Luxton, research impact manager at Prostate Cancer UK, which funded the research, said: “More than 12,000 men die from prostate cancer every year in the UK and new, more effective treatments are desperately needed. Immunotherapy has completely transformed the way other cancers are treated, but we are yet to see anything approaching its success for men with prostate cancer.” “We are pleased to have been able to fund this research, which shows that a new form of immunotherapy could significantly extend the time before a man's cancer becomes resistant to hormone therapy. We are really excited to see what results come out of upcoming clinical trials. We hope that this research will play a pivotal role in ultimately unlocking the potential of immunotherapy for men with prostate cancer.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.genengnews.com/topics/cancer/delaying-treatment-resistance-in-prostate-cancer-using-nanoparticles/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos