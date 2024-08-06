Health
WHO tells countries to prepare for next pandemic
Two leading organisations have urged researchers and governments to prepare for the next pandemic.
The World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) called for research into pathogens that can infect humans, regardless of whether they pose a pandemic risk, as well as research focused on individual pathogens.
This approach proposes to use pathogen prototypes as guides or pathfinders to develop a knowledge base for entire pathogen families.
The call comes one year after the WHO declared COVID-19 to be an end to the global emergency.
The coronavirus has killed about seven million people and experts say a new pandemic is inevitable.
“History teaches us that the next pandemic is not a question of if, but when, and that science and political determination are crucial to mitigating its impact,” WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said in a statement.
“Preparing for the next pandemic will require a similar combination of science and political determination. Improving our knowledge of the many pathogens that surround us is a global project that requires the participation of scientists from all countries.”
At the 2024 Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the WHO's Infectious Disease Research and Development Blueprint released a report urging a broad approach by researchers and countries.
This approach aims to create applicable knowledge, tools, and countermeasures that can rapidly adapt to new threats.
The strategy will also accelerate surveillance and research to understand how pathogens spread and infect humans, and how the immune system responds.
The report's authors likened their latest recommendations to imagining scientists as people searching for lost keys on the street – the next pandemic pathogen.
The areas lit by streetlights represent well-studied pathogens known to have the potential to cause a pandemic.
The dark spaces in this metaphor include many parts of the world, particularly biodiverse and resource-poor environments, which remain poorly monitored and studied.
These locations may harbor new pathogens but lack the infrastructure and resources to conduct comprehensive studies.
“The WHO Scientific Framework for Epidemic and Pandemic Research Preparedness marks a significant change in the way the world approaches preparedness development, and CEPI strongly supports it,” said Dr Richard Hatchett, Chief Executive Officer of CEPI.
“As announced at the 2024 Global Pandemic Preparedness Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the framework will help direct and coordinate research across pathogen families. It is a strategy that aims to strengthen the world's capacity to respond rapidly to unexpected variants, emerging pathogens, spillover zoonoses and unknown threats known as Pathogen X.”
The prioritization exercise underlying the report involved more than 200 scientists from over 50 countries, assessing the science and evidence across 28 virus families and one core bacterial group, including 1,652 pathogens.
The risk of epidemics and pandemics was determined taking into account available information on transmission patterns, virulence, and routes of transmission. Availability of diagnostic tests, vaccines and treatments.
CEPI and WHO also called for globally coordinated research collaboration to prepare for a potential pandemic.
To facilitate this, WHO has worked with research institutes around the world to set up Collaborative Open Research Consortia (CORCs) for each pathogen family, with WHO Collaborating Centres acting as research hubs for each family.
These CORCs around the world bring together researchers, developers, funders, regulators, and testing experts, with the goal of facilitating broader research collaboration and equitable participation, especially from places where pathogens are known or likely to circulate.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.the-star.co.ke/health/2024-08-06-this-is-how-to-prepare-for-next-pandemic-who-tells-countries/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- WHO tells countries to prepare for next pandemic
- Xi Jinping stresses preservation of China's cultural, natural heritage
- Politics: Minister responds to Elon Musk over UK riots – after PM clashes with billionaire | Politics
- Basketball titles show another side of News Journal tennis legend
- On Jokowi's Apology Before Resigning, Secretary General Gerindra: The President Is Also a Human Being
- Is it safe to travel to the UK now? More countries issue warnings amid far-right riots
- The boat loses sail as Debby approaches
- How MSU Fixes Its O- and D-Lines
- Derby between Blackwood and Newbridge
- Between Orwell and Kafka: Hungary tightens its grip on its media | Hungary
- Jokowi's New Policy on Teenage Contraceptives
- How do heat waves affect our mental health? | BBC Ideas