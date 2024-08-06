11 foods you may not realise are ultra-processed – The Irish Times





Ultra-processed foods are foods that contain few or no dietary ingredients and have undergone multiple processing steps that add sweeteners, preservatives, colours, flavours and emulsifiers. These substances are often derived from oils, fats, sugars, starches and proteins, and they increase the shelf life and make the food taste better. A study published in February found that ultra-processed foods are directly linked to 32 adverse health outcomes, including heart disease, cancer, type 2 diabetes, poor mental health and premature death. Ultra-processed foods include chips and biscuits, which consumers generally perceive as unhealthy, but increasingly also include products marketed as “healthy”, such as breakfast cereals, protein bars, plant-based milks and bread. bread Most pre-sliced ​​bread sold in supermarkets contains additives such as modified starches, emulsifiers and vegetable gums, even the healthier-sounding multi-seed and sourdough breads. Processed meat. Photo: Getty Images Processed meats Deli cuts of cold meats like bacon, sausage, ham and salami can be full of emulsifiers, thickeners, modified starches, added fiber and even added colors and flavors. Vegan meat products. Photo: Reuters Vegan Meat Vegan “fake meat” such as burgers, sausages and bacon may come in green packaging and adorned with plants, but unlike vegetarian protein sources like mushrooms and beans, they are highly processed and often contain emulsifiers. [ Why ultra-processed foods need tobacco-style warningsOpens in new window ] Plant-based milk. Photo: PA Plant-based milk Many plant-based milk and vegan cheese products are ultra-processed, containing emulsifiers, vegetable gums, stabilizers and flavourings. But some, like soy milk, are made from just water, soybeans, oil and salt, and leave out the additives. Breakfast cereal. Photo: Getty Images Breakfast cereals Many cereals and breakfast drinks contain maltodextrin, added colors and processed proteins and fibers. [ ‘Deny, denounce, delay’: the battle over the risk of ultra-processed foodsOpens in new window ] Breakfast bar. Photo: Getty Images Muesli bars and protein balls Protein bars and “health balls” may be a staple for health-conscious snackers, but they're full of processed fiber, protein, sweeteners, and processed sugars. Ready-to-eat meals. Photo: iStock Ready-to-eat meals Prepared foods are often loaded with additives to prevent them from going stale on the shelf. The longer the ingredient list, the more likely the dish is ultra-processed. Yogurt. Photo: Getty Images Yogurt Flavored yogurt often contains more additives than plain yogurt, so check the ingredients list for thickeners, sweeteners, and flavors. Cooking sauce. Photo: Getty Images Cooking sauce Bottled sauces for pasta and stir-fry often contain thickeners, flavor enhancers and colorings that aren't found in sauces made from scratch at home. Margarine. Photo: Getty Images margarine Margarine is made only by ultra-processing vegetable oils and is often enriched with emulsifiers and colorants. Butter is not ultra-processed. Baby food Baby food Some baby foods are ultra-processed and cereals, biscuits and rusks marketed to infants are particularly vulnerable – around a third of baby foods sold in the UK are ultra-processed.

