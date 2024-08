How breastfeeding protects against obesity, blood sugar levels and improves memory | Health & Wellness News

Did you know that breastfeeding is the best way to prevent cholesterol, obesity, blood sugar levels and memory problems in your child as an adult? According to senior paediatrician Umesh Vaidya, Pune“Many mothers are not aware of the long-term benefits of breastfeeding on metabolism and brain health, which is why breastfeeding should be part of your health and wellness strategy,” said a doctor from KEM Hospital. How breastfeeding can prevent childhood obesity Breastfeeding has been shown to significantly reduce the risk of obesity in children and adults. “Breast milk is rich in the hormone leptin, which ensures that the body's systems that control fat storage and body composition are well organized from early developmental stages,” says Dr. Vaidya. Breast milk programs appetite from an early age, as it tells the brain to suppress appetite and increase energy expenditure. Without leptin, the body perceives there is no body fat, which leads to hunger, excessive food intake, and weight gain. “Early exposure to leptin through breastfeeding helps in healthier fat storage and energy balance,” say Dr. Janhvi Shah and Dr. Rani Balgod, lactation consultants at KEM. Breastfeeding UPS IQ Studies have shown that breastfeeding is associated with improved cognitive function and higher IQ scores. Breast milk contains essential nutrients and bioactive components that are vital for brain development. Key components include long-chain polyunsaturated fatty acids (LCPUFAs), especially docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), which is essential for neural development and cognitive function. “DHA promotes brain cell growth and the formation of synaptic connections, which allow neurons to communicate with each other, which is the basis of learning and memory. A Lancet study showed that breastfed children had higher IQ scores at age 8 compared to formula-fed children.Feeding“The study attributes this difference to the presence of LCPUFAs (fatty acids essential for brain development) in breast milk,” says Dr Vaidya. Benefits of Breastfeeding How Breastfeeding Lowers the Risk of Insulin Resistance and Controls Cholesterol Breastfeeding is associated with improved insulin sensitivity in infants, which reduces the risk of developing insulin resistance later in life. Breastfeeding is associated with a healthier lipid profile, including lower levels of bad cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein or LDL) and higher levels of good cholesterol (high-density lipoprotein or HDL). “There is growing evidence that breastfed children have blood pressure that remains within the normal range into adulthood, suggesting that this may contribute to their long-term cardiovascular health. This also applies to mothers. A study in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2015) found that women who breastfed for a longer period had a lower risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes,” explains Dr. Vaidya. Reduce the risk of allergies Breastfeeding, especially during the first four to six months, can reduce the risk of atopic dermatitis (eczema), which is characterised by itchy, inflamed skin. “Certain proteins in breast milk may help develop oral tolerance to various allergens. Not many mothers know that breastfeeding can also curb food allergies, which are prevalent today,” says Dr Vaidya.

