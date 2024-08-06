Researchers cast doubt on efficacy of new Alzheimer's treatment – ​​POLITICO





Eli Lilly and Biogen did not immediately respond to requests for comment. These drugs have also divided opinion among regulators. U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Last year, with lecanemab Donate a Mob This year. But last month, the European Medicines Agency Opposed The company filed suit to strip the license for lecanemab, known as Leqembi, arguing that the drug's slight benefit in slowing cognitive decline did not outweigh the risk of serious side effects. The UK's medicines regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), is still evaluating lecanemab and a decision is expected shortly. The MHRA is still evaluating lecanemab. | Jean-Francois Monier/Getty Images “If these drugs are approved by UK and European regulators and become available, it is understandable that some people with early-stage Alzheimer's disease may still want to try these drugs, given the despair of living with this terrible disease,” said co-author Ed Richard, professor of neurology at Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, Netherlands. “However, there has been a lot of exaggeration in the reports about these drugs, and it will take a lot of effort to provide balanced information to help patients make informed decisions,” Richard said. “Few researchers thought that recent amyloid-targeting drugs would be the ultimate solution for Alzheimer's disease,” said Mark Dallas, associate professor of cellular neuroscience at the University of Reading in the UK. The Cambridge study highlights the limitations of these treatments and underlines the “urgent need for alternative strategies to improve the lives of people with dementia”, he added. But others stress that these drugs still play an important role in the fight to find a cure for Alzheimer's. “It remains to be seen whether the divergence of treatment and placebo curves will continue with longer-term treatment, but we now have disease-modifying therapies and it would be a shame if Britons who could benefit from them had to fly to the US,” said group leader John Hardy, professor of neuroscience at the UK Dementia Institute, University College London (UCL).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.politico.eu/article/dementia-research-medicine-health-alzheimers-cambridge-lecanemab-drugs-pharmacy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos