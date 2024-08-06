World Lung Cancer Day highlights need for vital screening





by American Cancer SocietyThis year, more than 234,000 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer and 125,000 will die from the disease. lung cancer It is by far the number one cause of cancer death in both men and women, accounting for almost a quarter of all cancer deaths – more than colon, breast, and prostate cancer combined. World Lung Cancer Day is an annual observance that began on August 1, 2012 to promote lung cancer awareness and lung health in general. It is a way to inform the public about risk factors that can lead to lung disease, especially smoking. We asked Larry Robinson, MDThoracic Surgeon, George Simon, MDmedical oncologist, and Dr. Jaskaran SethiAs an interventional pulmonologist, I'd like to share some common questions about lung cancer and their answers. Moffitt Cancer Center What we are doing to raise awareness Lung cancer screening.

mounted Embed a YouTube video and Borrow money without income Q: What are the common symptoms of lung cancer? Simon: The most common chest-related symptom is a persistent cough. If the cough won't stop, it's cause for concern. Shortness of breath, chest pain, and bloody sputum are also common symptoms. Outside of the chest, unexplained weight loss, loss of appetite, and persistent pain are also signs that something is wrong and require an investigation. Q: What role do interventional pulmonologists play in lung cancer treatment? Sethi: We first get involved in the early stages when people are asked to help with diagnosis and staging – if something shows up on a scan we can work with the care team to do a biopsy – and also in the later stages of the disease when symptoms such as difficulty breathing and fluid buildup persist. Q: Who is eligible for lung cancer screening? Robinson: The current recommendation is current or former smokers who have quit within the last 15 years, are over 50 years old, and have a smoking history of 20 pack-years. Low-dose CT scans are the only way to detect lung cancer early. There are many people walking around with a curable disease right now. They need to be screened before the disease progresses. Q: How do you treat lung cancer? SimonTreatment depends on the type of lung cancer. Small Cells or Non-small cell lung cancerIn the early stages of the disease, surgery is usually used to remove the tumor and chemotherapy and/or radiation therapy may be given before or after surgery. In later stages of the disease, targeted therapy may be used. Each treatment is an individualized, team-based approach. Q: What is the best way to reduce my risk of lung cancer? Robinson: The biggest risk factor is smoking. Quitting smoking dramatically reduces risk. This is not limited to cigarettes; smoking cigars or pipes also increases risk. Occupational hazards such as arsenic, air pollution, and fire can also increase risk. Obesity is a major risk factor for over 12 types of cancer, including lung cancer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.moffitt.org/endeavor/archive/world-lung-cancer-day-spotlights-need-for-critical-screenings/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos