UN health agency convenes experts to determine whether Africa's MPOX epidemic is a global emergency





Geneva — The director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday he would convene a group of experts to determine whether the spread of the MPOX virus in Africa warrants declaring a global emergency. Speaking at a press conference in Geneva, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the organization had decided to ask independent experts to advise the agency “as soon as possible” given the spread of MPOX cases outside Congo. last week, The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that MPOX, also known as monkeypox, has been detected in 10 African countries this year, including Congo, which accounts for more than 96 percent of all cases and deaths. Cases are up 160 percent and deaths are up 19 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the center. Africa CDC officials said about 70% of cases in Congo are among children under 15, and 85% of deaths are in this age group. Burundi and Rwanda reported their first cases of Mpox last week, with cases confirmed in other countries including Kenya and the Central African Republic. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency had disbursed $1 million from its emergency fund to help respond to MPOX, also known as monkeypox. Earlier this year, scientists New Form An outbreak of a more deadly form of MPOX, which can kill up to 10% of people in a mining town in the Congo, sparked fears that it spreads more easily between people and is spread by close contact with an infected person, including through sexual contact. In 2022, WHO will Global emergency It has spread to over 70 countries and primarily affects gay and bisexual men. OutbreakTo date, the disease has mainly been seen in sporadic outbreaks in Central and West Africa when people come into contact with infected animals. Western countries have largely halted the spread of MPOX with the help of vaccines and treatments that are largely unavailable in Africa. Maria Van Kerkhove, head of WHO's epidemics department, said there were many worrying aspects to the MPOX epidemic in Africa and called for more urgent action. “The world cannot just sit back and watch,” she said. “The time (to act) is now.” ___ The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Science Education Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

