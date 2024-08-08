Plastic chemicals linked to childhood autism





Dr Ponsonby said the aromatase enzyme was important for brain development, particularly in boys, as it converts androgen hormones into estrogen in the brain. The study also suggested that a compound in royal jelly could be a potential antidote, but Dr Ponsonby said more research was needed. Loading “Autism is disproportionately prevalent in boys,” Dr Ian Musgrave, a senior lecturer in medicine at the University of Adelaide, said, and while this could be partly due to under-diagnosis in girls, there were also biological factors at play. Musgrave added that previous research has suggested that air pollution from nitrogen dioxide, a common greenhouse gas, also contributes to autism. Musgrave said Florey's study was great research, but it was unclear how applicable findings about animal behavior were to real-world human autism, which ranges from high-functioning to non-verbal, and that environmental levels of BPA in Australia were much lower than in the study. Professor Ian Ley, an expert on environmental chemicals at the University of Melbourne, said the BPA chemical could leach into the environment and food. The first way is if there are residual chains that weren't incorporated into the polymer during the manufacturing process, and the second way is if the polymer breaks down due to heating. Ray said BPA contamination is not as widespread in the environment as PFAS chemicals. In soil and drinking water That's because it's used in products such as firefighting foam. A person with autism appeared on the ABC show “You Can't Ask That.” “If these materials are stored in landfills and some of the landfills have leaks, there is the potential for it to leach into the environment, but the main focus here is food contamination,” Ray said. The final round of UN talks to agree a global plastics treaty is taking place in South Korea in late November, with Australia joining a coalition of countries pushing for cuts in new plastic production. The Minderoo Foundation, set up by billionaire Dr Andrew Forrest and his ex-wife Nicola Forrest, funded the research as part of its efforts to build evidence on the harmful effects of plastic pollution. Jay Weatherill, chair of the Minderoo Foundation, said: “Plastics have become an essential part of modern life, from the water we drink to the products we use, and these new findings strengthen the call for a comprehensive and ambitious global plastics treaty to protect human health from the impacts of plastic chemicals.” The Australia New Zealand Food Safety Authority website states that evidence shows there is no safety concern for the BPA chemical at the levels people are exposed to. It gets to the heart of what's happening with climate change and the environment. Sign up for our biweekly environment newsletter.

