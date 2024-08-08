Dropping of rabies prevention bait

(Image of ONRAB “Ultra Light” bait)

MAYVILLE, NY – A rabies prevention campaign will begin in communities in northern Chautauqua County, Western New York, during the week of August 11-17. Small bait containing rabies vaccine will be distributed from fixed-wing aircraft.

The strategy is overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is part of a coordinated national effort to stop the spread of raccoon rabies in the continental United States.

Ongoing field evaluation of a new oral rabies vaccine (ORV), called ONRAB, will begin with aerial and hand bait distribution in Western New York starting next Sunday, August 11. Chautauqua County will only receive bait from fixed-wing aircraft and will not hand distribute bait within Chautauqua County.

Depending on weather and other scheduling factors, distribution in Chautauqua County will continue through Saturday, Aug. 17. Bait will only be dropped in the northern areas of the study area, which includes areas in the Village of Brocton, Portland, Arkwright and Villanova towns.

“Humans and pets cannot contract rabies from contact with the bait, but anyone who has had direct contact with the bait should stay away from it,” explains Jessica Wurstl, Chautauqua County Environmental Health Director. “If you do come into contact with the bait, immediately wash the area with warm water and soap. If your pet finds the bait and tries to eat it, there is no need to worry; the bait will not harm them.”

ONRAB bait consists of the vaccine packaged in a polyvinyl chloride (PVC) blister pack. To make the bait attractive, the blister pack is coated with a sweet substance that includes vegetable fat, wax, powdered sugar, vegetable oil, artificial marshmallow flavor, and dark green food dye. The bait is designed to attract wildlife, who will eat the bait and pierce the blister pack to access the vaccine inside.

“Residents, especially outdoor enthusiasts, should remember that rabies in animals is a serious public health concern. Although rabies is not common, it still occurs in Chautauqua County,” Worstl further stated. “If you come across a raccoon or any other animal, please avoid it. Additionally, it is important to vaccinate pets, including barn cats and dogs, to reduce the potential spread of the virus and protect local residents.”

Animals with rabies can show a variety of symptoms. Some animals become aggressive and attack for no apparent reason. Some rabies-infected animals may appear docile and docile. Well-meaning animal lovers may be tempted to capture and rescue the animal.

However, keeping wild or feral animals poses serious risks to yourself and your family, especially children. It is illegal and dangerous to relocate or rescue wild animals. After you bring an animal home, all members of your household may need to be treated for rabies.

If you must handle wild animals such as bats, the Chautauqua County Health Department recommends wearing thick, puncture-resistant gloves and a protective layer to prevent bites and scratches that could expose you to the rabies virus and other health problems.

Rabies is a major public health concern because it is fatal if untreated, and the costs of rabies detection, prevention, and control are conservatively estimated to exceed $500 million annually.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 90 percent of reported rabies cases in the U.S. are caused by wildlife. In collaboration with the USDA, APHIS, and Wildlife Services, the National Rabies Management Program (NRMP) was established in 1997 to contain and ultimately eradicate the rabies virus in terrestrial mammals to prevent the spread of wildlife rabies in the United States.

The majority of efforts are focused on controlling raccoon rabies, which continues to account for most of the reported wildlife rabies cases in the U.S. Raccoon rabies occurs in all states east of the established ORV zone, which stretches from Maine through northeastern Ohio and central Alabama.

Visit the USDA website www.aphis.usda.gov/national-wildlife-programs/rabies The link to the ORV Daily Status Dashboard will show an up-to-date map of bait drop areas across the U.S. and provide more information on the National Rabies Control Program.

If you have further questions about the program, please contact USDA Wildlife Services at 1-866-4USDA-WS (1-866-487-3297). Contact Chautauqua County's Environmental Health Division at (716) 753-4481 with any questions regarding the county.

About Chautauqua County Health Department – The Chautauqua County Health Department is the lead public health agency whose mission is to support the health of the Chautauqua County community. The Health Department provides technical assistance to partner organizations with innovative approaches and delivers a variety of programs and services that help prevent disease, protect the public health, and promote the health and wellness of the entire community. For more information, please visit: www.HealthyCHQ.com.