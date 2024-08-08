India hit by first Chandipura virus outbreak in 20 years | Health News





Chandipura virus (Photo: ANI)

The Chandipura virus continues to claim lives in India, with Gujarat being the worst-hit state with 51 people found infected. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Health Minister JP Nadda said that 53 cases of Chandipura virus have been confirmed in the country. The minister claimed that out of the 53 cases, 19 people from Gujarat have died. Last month, an India Today report said that around 38 children had died due to the virus in the state. Experts say the current outbreak is the worst Chandipura virus epidemic in India in the past two decades, with most of the victims being children and teenagers. According to figures released by the Gujarat government on Tuesday, the number of positive cases of Chandipura virus has risen to 59 while the overall reported cases of viral encephalitis now stand at 159 and the death toll stands at 71. Active surveillance is being implemented by Health Rapid Response Teams, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANM) for rapid case identification and referral of suspected cases to nearby hospitals and medical colleges that provide 24/7 specialized services and ventilator support.

Chandipura virus outbreak in India: a review The initial symptoms of Chandipura virus are similar to influenza, but rapidly progress to encephalitis, coma, and death within 24 to 48 hours. Children under 15 years of age are the most vulnerable. Exactly how the virus enters the brain and causes encephalitis is not known. It is believed that when infected insects bite humans to suck blood, they expel saliva that contains infectious material. The infection then spreads through an individual's bloodstream, contaminating immune cells called monocytes (a type of white blood cell) where it multiplies undetected by the immune system. The virus then travels to the central nervous system, breaching the blood-brain barrier and entering the brain. The virus is said to release a protein called phosphoprotein into brain cells within six hours of infection, causing rapid death. Currently, there are no antiviral drugs to treat people infected with Chandipura infection. Moreover, there is no vaccine.

Chandipura virus: history Since the infection was first discovered in 1965, the majority of cases have been confined to the Indian subcontinent. In any case, the geographic circulation of this infection has spread beyond India: it was identified in sandflies in West Africa in 1991 and 1992, and in hedgehogs in Senegal between 1990 and 1996. Furthermore, antibodies to Chandipura infection were found in wild monkeys in Sri Lanka in 1993. Chandipura virus is named after the village in Maharashtra, India, where it was first identified in 1965. The first major outbreak occurred in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh in 2003, when 329 children tested positive for the virus and 183 died. Further, an outbreak was reported in the northwestern state of Gujarat in 2005, with 26 cases and a high mortality rate of 78%. The latest outbreak, which has infected more than 100 people in Gujarat, has hit children under the age of 15 particularly hard, and public health officials have expressed concern about the rapid spread of the virus and the severity of its symptoms.

Chandipura Virus Outbreak: Infection This rod-shaped pathogen belongs to the rabies virus family and causes encephalitis, inflammation and swelling of the brain, and is spread primarily by sandflies, but can also be transmitted by mosquitoes and ticks. Experts say the spread of the Chandipura virus in India is likely linked to climate change, with rising temperatures accelerating its spread. As a result of climate change, mosquito-borne diseases have increased in recent years. For example, in the middle of this year, India reported numerous cases of mosquito-borne diseases, including Zika, dengue, and Nipah.

