



. Science Photo Library/Getty Images It's one of the pandemic's enduring mysteries: What causes some children to develop a severe inflammatory syndrome weeks after contracting COVID-19? The condition, called multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), is a serious but rare illness. Early in the pandemic, children began showing up in emergency departments with persistent high fevers, vomiting, fatigue, and heart inflammation, some of whom required intensive care and ventilators. 'A very serious illness' “The patient came into the intensive care unit because their heart was also inflamed, and the heart was not pumping enough blood to get to all the organs in the body and to keep them alive. So this is a really serious disease,” he recalled. Aaron BodanskyHe was an assistant professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine and treated children with the disease. At the time, Bodansky said doctors couldn't answer the family's burning question: Why is this happening? He said he knew the syndrome must be related to COVID-19, but he didn't know how. Now, researchers have finally figured out what causes many of these cases. Uncontrollable reactions Bodansky and his colleagues report In the journal NatureMany children with MIS-C developed an uncontrolled immune response to COVID as a result of misidentification: Essentially, their immune systems reacted to a part of the coronavirus that closely resembled a protein found on immune cells throughout the body. As a result, the immune system mistakenly targets the body instead of the virus, the researchers say. Joe DeLisi“And we think that causes inflammation to get out of control,” said Dr. Zuckerberg, director of the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub in San Francisco and senior author of the study. “Think of it like collateral damage or friendly fire,” DeLisi said. The study was based on samples collected from patients with MIS-C. Overcoming COVID-19The researchers analyzed these samples using advanced sequencing techniques that can identify targets of past immune responses, DeLisi said, allowing them to ask: “What do your antibodies see in you?” Specific proteins Analysis revealed that a third of MIS-C cases had autoantibodies against a protein called SNX8. SNX8 is part of the body's normal antiviral response and is found on immune cells throughout the body, Bodansky explains. A second analysis found that the protein looked very similar to a part of the coronavirus; the immune systems of children with MIS-C targeted that part of the coronavirus, leading them to also produce autoantibodies that target SNX8. Further analysis, conducted with collaborators at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, looked at T cells from children with MIS-C. Killer T cells normally attack invaders within the body, but the analysis found that the T cells from children with MIS-C couldn't distinguish between the body's own immune cells and the virus, DeLisi says. At the peak of the pandemic, only about 1 in 2,000 children with COVID developed MIS-C, and most recovered fully. Although rare now, it still happens. These days, the condition has become even rarer, DeLisi said, and now occurs mainly in unvaccinated children. But Bodansky notes that some children develop life-threatening immune responses after other infections, and he hopes that their work will inspire other researchers to use new tools to better understand such cases. “If we are focused and willing to find the answers, we can understand specifically what is happening to these kids,” Bodansky said.

