Health
Coronavirus falls to 10th leading cause of death in the US
COVID-19, which has long been one of the top five causes of death in the United States, has dropped to 10th in 2023, according to preliminary data.
More than 3 million people died in the United States in 2023, but the mortality rate was 6.1% lower than in 2022, and COVID-19 deaths were 68.9% lower, reported Farida Ahmad, MPH, of the CDC's Vital Statistics Division at the National Center for Health Statistics in Hyattsville, Maryland, and colleagues. in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR).
“This is a pretty dramatic change,” Ahmad said. Medpage TodayHe added that, although preliminary, this is the first comprehensive study of data for 2023. Ahmad warned that “this is not the end of COVID-19” and said health workers still needed to exercise extreme caution.
Related JAMA ViewpointThe authors concluded that COVID-19 peaked in 2020 and 2021 and became the third leading cause of deaths, the 4th It will rank 10th in 2022 and drop to 10th in 2023. Per 100,000 population, COVID-19 deaths will be 85 in 2020 (350,831 total), 104.1 in 2021 (416,893 total), 44.5 in 2022 (186,552 total), and 11.9 in 2023 (49,928 total).
The researchers reported that COVID-19 was the underlying cause of death for 5.7% of all deaths in 2022, decreasing to just 1.6% in 2023, although COVID-19 mortality rates for people aged 85 and older were still higher than other groups.
“It's good news that COVID-19 has dropped to 10th place… but we must remember that it remains one of the leading causes of death,” Ahmad said, noting that the leading causes of death have “generally remained pretty stable.”
The top 10 causes of death in 2023 are heart disease, cancer, unintentional injuries, stroke, chronic lower respiratory tract disease, Alzheimer's disease, diabetes, kidney disease, chronic liver disease and cirrhosis, and COVID-19, with suicide, influenza and pneumonia just outside the top 10.
Heart disease and cancer have consistently been the top two causes of death, the researchers wrote. Over the past five years, heart disease has been the cause of death in 161.5 to 173.8 cases per 100,000 people. Cancer has ranged from 141.8 to 146.6 cases per 100,000 people.
Ahmad said: Increased alcohol intake Suicide, drug use during the pandemic, and chronic liver disease and cirrhosis, which are linked to excessive alcohol consumption, remain in the top 10, but other causes are returning to pre-pandemic levels.
Unintentional injuries, including drug overdoses, have fallen in the rankings during the pandemic, but the number of injuries is still increasing, dropping the category back to its pre-pandemic position of third place.
Becky Smullin Dawson, PhD, MPH, of Allegheny College in Meadville, Pennsylvania, also pointed to the prevalence of unintentional injuries, saying, “It almost goes without saying that a lot of people are dying from drug overdoses.”
Dawson also said: Medpage Today He said preliminary data showed that “the mortality impact of the pandemic appears to have ended” and that the decline in COVID-19 deaths was “testament to the development of vaccines and therapeutics that effectively prevent and treat severe disease.”
The National Center for Health Statistics National Vital Statistics System tracks death certificate data for all 50 states and the District of Columbia, including cause of death marked with an ICD-10 code. Cause of death is determined by the underlying cause of death, defined as the disease or condition that triggered the chain of events that led to death.
Regarding limitations, the authors noted that the data are preliminary, the timeliness of death certificate data may vary by jurisdiction, and there is the possibility of racial misclassification.
Disclosures
Ahmad and his co-authors report no conflicts of interest.
Dawson said he has no conflict of interest.
Primary information
JAMA
References: Ahmad FB, et al. “Leading causes of death in the United States, 2019-2023” JAMA 2024; DOI: 10.1001/jama.2024.15563.
Secondary Sources
Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report
References: Ahmad FB, et al. “Mortality in the United States – Interim Data, 2023” MMWR 2024; DOI: 10.15585/mmwr.mm7331a1.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.medpagetoday.com/infectiousdisease/covid19/111439
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A CNN reporter was hit by a tear gas canister while covering the protests in Kenya
- Coronavirus falls to 10th leading cause of death in the US
- Republicans think they could win if Donald Trump just focused on the issues
- KUNA | Kuwait News Agency
- Indonesia, Japan agree to amend trade deal to reduce barriers
- Moral Position: Anti-Racism Protesters Rally in UK After Far-Right Riots | Protest News
- U.S. women's volleyball team beats Brazil in Paris Olympics semifinals
- When is the men's table tennis tournament final? Times, how to watch on TV, online streaming | Paris Olympics
- Imran Khan reveals why he never discussed his mental health with uncle Aamir Khan: 'He is a very busy man' | Hindi Movie News
- Police searching for Catalan separatist leader
- Donald Trump and Kamala Harris to debate on ABC on September 10
- App State Field Hockey Field Dedicated in Honor of Dr. Jan Watson | ASU Sports