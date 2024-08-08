COVID-19 infection levels soar in Boston's wastewater







Several Boston neighborhoods reported “very high” infection levels, but the city's public health commissioner said infection levels were trending downward. FILE: Staff take wastewater samples at the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona. Cheney Oh/Bloomberg Levels of COVID-19 in wastewater from several Boston neighborhoods have more than doubled last month compared to the beginning of the summer, but overall levels are trending downward, public health officials said Thursday. an increase of 163 percent, COVID-19 According to the Boston Public Health Commission, levels in the city compared to July are now classified as “high” or “very high” in Roxbury, Mattapan, Allston/Brighton, Back Bay and Roslindale/West Roxbury. The committee said levels of COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus in wastewater could provide a more accurate estimate of infection levels than available test data. “Respiratory viruses remain a serious concern so we encourage residents to monitor their risks, follow recommended precautions and get the latest vaccine when it becomes available to them,” said Public Health Commissioner for Health Bisola Ojikutu, who is also the director of the National Health Service. This Fall. The commission said infection levels in July had more than doubled compared to the average in May, when infection levels across the city were low. All Regions In Boston, COVID-19 levels were trending upward or increasing significantly. Currently, COVID levels in Back Bay and Allston/Brighton are both classified as very high but are trending downward. COVID levels in Roslindale/West Roxbury and Mattapan are also very high but are stabilizing, according to the commission. Data up to July 28thRoxbury is also seeing a “significant decrease” trend. Red districts have very high levels of COVID infection, orange is high, yellow is medium and blue is low. The areas represent trends. The Boston Public Health Commission also reported that hospitalizations have increased 62 percent since May compared with July. COVID-19 infections have been on the rise this summer due to a new variant informally known as “FLiRT.” Massachusetts has reported nearly 10,000 confirmed COVID cases statewide since early July, and about 3,400 suspected cases. State Data. To stay healthy, officials encourage nearly everyone to get vaccinated, stay home if they feel sick, get tested if they have COVID-19 symptoms, and practice good hygiene. Newsletter Signup Stay tuned for the latest news from Boston.com

