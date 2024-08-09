CDC updates MPOX alert as outbreak spreads in Africa





The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) sent a Health Alert Network (HAN) update yesterday urging clinicians to remain vigilant for MPOX infection in people who have recently visited the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) or any of eight bordering countries, some of which have reported recent cases linked to the ongoing large outbreak in the DRC. CDC / Brian WJ Mahy The HAN update, the first since December 2023, was released on the same day as that by the World Health Organization (WHO). Announced An emergency committee will be convened to assess whether the outbreak in Africa, partly caused by a new lineage 1 virus, constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. According to the CDC, so far, no lineage 1 cases have been reported outside of East and Central Africa. However, because of the risk of further spread, doctors should be extra suspicious of anyone who has been in the region and has symptoms such as a rash, fever, chills, or fatigue. Lineage 1 is endemic in parts of Africa and is distinct from lineage 2 viruses that are prevalent worldwide, primarily among homosexual men. The risk of imported infection remains very low CDC said the risk of importation of MPOX cases of lineage 1 is very low because there are limited direct commercial flights to the United States from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and neighboring countries. It added that the United States has robust MPOX testing capacity, including lineage-specific methods, and CDC continues to sequence a subset of samples to look for mutations. The group also said it continues to support community wastewater testing for both lineages, including in locations around certain airports, to provide early warning.

