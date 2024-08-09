Victorian health officials believe they have contained a Legionnaires' disease outbreak





in short: Victoria's Chief Health Officer has confirmed that all current cases of Legionnaires' disease in Melbourne are linked to a single location – a cooling tower. There are currently 107 confirmed cases of the bacterial infection. What's next: Cases continue to rise and new cases may continue to be identified, but officials say they are all linked to the same outbreak and will gradually decrease.

Melbourne's Legionnaires' disease outbreak has risen to 107 confirmed cases, but health authorities say the number of cases is declining. Commissioner for Health Clare Looker said on Friday the genome sequencing results proved what authorities had hoped – that all the confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease were linked to a single site – a cooling tower in Laverton North, in Melbourne's west – which has already been treated. “We can see that all of these sequences are very closely related genomically and actually form a single genomic cluster,” Dr. Looker said. “The genetic sequences were compared to those of numerous human samples taken as part of this outbreak to examine possible links between specific cooling towers and those cases.” Commissioner for Health Claire Looker says genome sequencing shows all current cases of Legionnaires' disease are linked to the same source.(ABC News) “This means we can say with great confidence that we have identified this source of infection and have already treated it.” Dr. Looker said the total number of cases of Legionnaires' disease linked to this outbreak is 107, up from 100 reported Thursday. He said most of the people with Legionnaires' disease were infected between July 5 and 20, with symptoms beginning around July 15. Future cases will also be linked to the same source of infection, but the numbers will likely be lower than last week, she said. “This indicates that cases are trending downward,” Dr. Looker said. “We are confident that the peak in the number of infections has passed.” About 103 of those infected — the vast majority — were hospitalized at some point, Dr. Looker said. The majority of those infected were elderly people in their 40s or older, and two people, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s, died after infection. Dr Looker said he would not focus on any particular “address” where cases have occurred but said all residents of Laverton and Derrymat should be vigilant. “We believe the virus has traveled several kilometres and caused transmission,” Dr. Looker said. Legionella bacteria are usually inhaled as aerosols from contaminated water. It is not transmitted from person to person. The health department is investigating how Legionella bacteria grew inside the cooling tower.

