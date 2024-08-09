With the new school year approaching and a measles outbreak continuing, the Oregon Health Authority is urging children to get vaccinated.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — With the start of the new school year approaching and a measles outbreak continuing in three Oregon counties, health officials are urging parents to get their children vaccinated against the highly contagious virus before classes begin.

A total of 25 measles cases have been confirmed in Clackamas, Marion and Multnomah counties, all in unvaccinated individuals. Two people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have occurred. Ten of the cases are in people 9 years old or younger, 10 are between the ages of 10 and 19, and five are over the age of 20.

Marion County has the most cases with 16, followed by Clackamas County with eight and Multnomah County with one.

Dr. Paul Cieslak, OHA's medical director for infectious diseases and immunization, appeared at a press conference Thursday morning along with Clackamas County Health Officer Dr. Sarah Present to provide an update on the outbreak. A recording of the press conference is available to watch on OHA's YouTube channel. This link.

Cieslak said state and county epidemiologists have seen several waves of measles cases since mid-June, and “we've had measles transmission for about two months now.” This is the largest measles outbreak in the state since Oregon saw 28 cases in 2019 that were linked to an even larger outbreak in Clark County, Washington.

“You have to go back to the early 1990s to see cases this high before 2019,” Cieslak said. “And the reason for that is we had very high vaccination rates and very high levels of population immunity. Unfortunately, the percentage of people getting vaccinated against measles has gone down.”

An increasing number of parents have been choosing exemptions for non-medical reasons from their children's public school vaccination requirements since about 2000. Before that year, only about 1% of kindergartners had vaccination exemptions, but that number has risen steadily since then, reaching an exemption rate of 8.8% in the 2023-2024 school year.

“In Clackamas County, like other counties in Oregon, unvaccinated individuals pose a higher risk of infection in the areas where they live,” Present said, “which is why the county is reaching out to all confirmed cases to try to determine exactly where they were while infectious.”

Because people with measles can spread the virus up to four days before the characteristic rash appears and symptoms may be mild during that time, the county and OHA are sharing information about specific locations known to have been visited by infected people so “the public can be made aware that they may have been exposed to measles,” Present said.

She noted that because measles is highly contagious, about 95% of the population would need to receive two doses of the measles vaccine to protect the most vulnerable members of a community through community or “herd” immunity.

The MMR vaccine also helps families avoid the burden of having to isolate themselves at home for weeks if they become infected with measles. State law requires that unvaccinated people who become infected with the virus must be barred from school or child care for the period during which they may be infectious, usually 21 days after exposure. This ban can be extended if measles cases increase.

“As we head into the new school year, this is a really important time to make sure students and their families are up to date on vaccinations,” Present explained.

For more information about measles https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/DISEASESCONDITIONS/DISEASESAZ/Pages/measles.aspx.