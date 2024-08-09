COVID-19 becomes 10th leading cause of death in US as deaths fall 6%

THURSDAY, Aug. 8, 2024 (HealthDay News) — The number of American deaths fell by a massive 6.1% between 2022 and 2023, a new government report found.

Much of this is due to the weakening impact of COVID-19 on deaths.

During the pandemic, Over 1 million Americans Many people have lost their lives, and in 2021 it became the third leading cause of death.

However, new data suggests that vaccinations and improved levels of natural immunity have dropped the disease to 10th most deadly by 2023.

Still, more than 76,000 people lost their lives to COVID-19 directly or indirectly last year, and it remains a serious threat, researchers from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention concluded.

Still, that's a drop of about 69% compared with the roughly 246,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in 2022.

The pandemic's impact on U.S. mortality is changing, Farida Bhuiya AhmedFrom the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

“In 2020, COVID-19 significantly changed the ranking of leading causes of death. Since then, the mortality burden due to COVID-19 has decreased,” the researchers said.

Her team looked at U.S. mortality data from 2019 to 2023 compiled by the U.S. National Vital Statistics System.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for all years to date, with approximately 2.85 million Americans dying from heart disease in 2019.

This figure rose during the pandemic, with deaths reaching around 3.7 million in 2021, before returning to pre-pandemic levels of just over 3 million in 2023.

Cancer is expected to remain the second leading cause of death, accounting for 650,000 to 700,000 deaths per year between 2019 and 2023, according to Ahmad's team.

“Cancer mortality rates have declined steadily compared to pre-pandemic levels, except for a temporary increase in 2021,” the researchers wrote.

In 2023, COVID-19 dropped from third to 10th place, while “unintentional injuries” returned to third place on the list of leading causes of death.

“Unintentional injury” also includes death from a drug overdose.

“The rate of deaths from unintentional injuries increased by 26.3% from 2019. [173,040 deaths] Until 2023 [222,518 deaths]”This is primarily due to a large increase in drug overdose deaths,” the CDC team noted.

The seven other leading causes of death among Americans in 2023 were stroke (162,639 deaths), chronic lower respiratory disease including COPD (145,350 deaths), Alzheimer's disease (114,034 deaths), diabetes (95,181 deaths), kidney disease (55,250 deaths), chronic liver disease/cirrhosis (52,220 deaths), and COVID-19 (49,928 deaths).

Ahmad and his colleagues noted that the number of deaths related to both diabetes and liver disease have been steadily increasing.

Suicide will be the 11th leading cause of death among Americans in 2023, increasing from 47,511 in 2019 to 49,303 in 2023.

However, suicide rates appear to be on the decline.

“While suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in 2019 and prior years, it has not ranked in the top 10 since 2020,” the researchers reported.

The findings were published in two studies published August 8th. Journal of the American Medical Association CDC Journal Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

sauce: Journal of the American Medical Association and Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, August 8, 2024