Health
New FDA-approved blood test could boost screening for deadly colon cancer
Colon cancer blood test images
While colonoscopies have a special place in comedy, colon cancer is no laughing matter: In fact, colonoscopies are the best way to detect the second most deadly cancer.
But fear keeps many people from getting a colonoscopy. Now there's a new, less invasive way to screen for colorectal cancer: a new FDA-approved blood test that can be used by people with colorectal cancer. Average riskThe new test is intended to improve colorectal cancer screening rates, which are currently at 63 percent of all eligible people, says Harishankar (Hari) Gopakumar, MD, a gastroenterologist at OSF Medical Group in Bloomington.
“This blood test has the potential to fill a gap, and I think that's its primary role. If there are people who, for whatever reason, can't get one of the approved colon cancer tests other than this newer blood test, this could be a bridge to provide them with some form of testing.”
According to the American Cancer Society, the lifetime risk of developing colorectal cancer is about 1 in 23 for men and 1 in 25 for women, but each person's risk can be higher or lower depending on their lifestyle. Risk Factors for Colon CancerFor those under 55 years of age, screening is recommended to begin at age 45 with a baseline colonoscopy, as rates have increased by 1% to 2% annually since the mid-1990s.
While the recently approved blood test is easier to administer than the stool sample options currently available for people at average risk, Dr. Gopakumar said: do not have It's good at detecting precancerous cells: Its sensitivity is enough to detect about 13 percent of precancerous lesions, he says. The actual cancer detection rate from blood tests is roughly the same as stool-based analyses, but Dr. Gopakumar stresses that testing stool samples is a better way of detecting early-stage cancer cells, which is the most important thing.
Detecting colorectal cancer earlier
“Our goal is to find and treat these precancerous changes before they become cancer, because at that stage, treating the polyps is relatively easy — we just remove them, and then you don't need to do anything else except maybe a follow-up colonoscopy. That's where it makes a difference.”
Currently, around 60-70% of colon cancer cases are diagnosed at an advanced stage, and studies have shown that if healthy people were screened regularly, yearly, the five-year survival rate could rise to 73% (currently 65%). So, does Dr Gopakumar think this new blood test could become part of annual screening?
He thinks that will eventually be possible, but not until better tests improve rates of early detection of cancer cells.
“This is probably early days, and once more effective (technology) allows us to match the sensitivity and specificity numbers to detect what we're supposed to detect, and get results that are close to or even better than stool-based tests, I think this is the future, but it may be a little further down the road.”
Dr. Gopakumar said the blood test is not a substitute for a more thorough colonoscopy, which should be done every 10 years for people at moderate risk. For people who aren't at high risk, the FDA recommends blood tests every three years starting at age 45.
There are a variety of options available today, and Dr. Gopakumar recommends talking to your healthcare provider.
“Make an informed decision and get the best test you can and that is most appropriate for you, so you can be confident that the tests you need have been carried out properly and efficiently.”
of Affordable Care Act The American College of Cardiology (ACA) requires that both private insurers and Medicare cover the cost of colorectal cancer screening tests because these tests are recommended by the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF). This includes blood tests, but Dr. Gopakumar says to check with your insurance company to see if you need pre-authorization and if there will be any copays.
