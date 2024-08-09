Health
LDH confirms measles case in New Orleans
The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed one case of measles in New Orleans in an international visitor who was not fully vaccinated and contracted the disease outside the United States.
LDH Public Health is working to identify and notify people who have come into contact with the infected person.
This is the third measles case reported in Louisiana in 2024.
Measles is highly contagious and can spread rapidly among people who have not received the measles, rubella, and mumps (MMR) vaccine. Nearly half of the measles cases reported in the United States this year have resulted in hospitalization. In extreme cases, measles can be fatal. The measles virus is especially dangerous to infants and young children.
The individual who tested positive is in isolation and receiving treatment at a Region 1 (New Orleans metropolitan area) hospital.
Anyone who was in the following locations on Wednesday, August 7, 2024 may have been exposed to measles and is at risk of developing symptoms within 21 days of the date of exposure:
Ramada by Wyndham New Orleans
6303 Chef Mentor Highway, New Orleans
What are the symptoms of measles?
- The first symptoms of measles usually appear about 7 to 14 days after infection.
- Measles usually begins with symptoms like a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Two to three days after symptoms begin, small white spots (Koplik spots) may appear inside the patient's mouth.
- A rash appears 3 to 5 days after symptoms begin. It usually begins as flat red spots on the face at the hairline and spreads to the neck, torso, arms, legs, and feet. Small raised bumps may appear on top of the flat red spots. The spots may join together as they spread from the head to other parts of the body. When the rash appears, your fever may spike to 104 degrees or higher.
- After a few days, the fever will subside and the rash will go away.
I think I have measles. What should I do?
Contact your health care provider right away and tell them you've been in contact with someone who has measles. Your health care provider can determine whether you are protected against measles based on your vaccination record, age, or test results.
Monitor yourself for symptoms: Watch for fever or an unexplained rash, as symptoms can appear anywhere from 7 to 21 days after possible exposure.
If you go to a medical facility in person, be sure to tell them you have had measles before you arrive so they can make special arrangements to see you, if necessary, without putting other patients or medical staff at risk.
If you are not immune to measles, the MMR vaccine or a medicine called immune globulin may help reduce your risk of developing measles. Your health care provider can advise you and watch for signs and symptoms of measles.
If you are not immune and have not received the MMR or immune globulin vaccination, stay away from settings where there are vulnerable people (such as schools, hospitals, and child care centers) until your health care provider clears you to return. This will help prevent you from infecting others.
I think I have measles. What should I do?
If you develop symptoms, stay home and avoid school, work, and large gatherings. Contact your health care provider immediately to tell them your symptoms and let them know what to do next. If necessary, your health care provider can make special arrangements to evaluate you without putting other patients or health care personnel at risk. The Louisiana Department of Health can help your health care provider properly diagnose and manage your treatment.
Can I still get measles even if I've had all my vaccinations?
Among people who have received two doses of the measles vaccine, only a small percentage — about 3 in 100 — develop measles if they are exposed to the virus. Experts aren't sure why: Maybe their immune systems didn't respond well to the vaccine. But the good news is that fully vaccinated people are more likely to have milder symptoms if they get measles. Fully vaccinated people also seem less likely to spread the disease to others, including those who are too young or have weakened immune systems to be vaccinated.
