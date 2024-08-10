Maharashtra reports 97 Zika virus cases, Pune highest with 75 positive cases





Images are for representational purposes only. | Photo credit: AP

A total of 97 positive cases Zika virus As of August 9, there are cases of Zika virus infection in Maharashtra. Three more patients tested positive for the virus on Friday (August 9, 2024), two of them pregnant women, taking the number of positive cases among pregnant women in the state to 45. The health department said they are closely monitoring the Zika virus positive pregnant women. The three new cases were reported from Pune city (two) and Yamuna Nagar in Pimpri Chinchwad (one). Pune city continues to have the highest number of cases The number of Zika positive patients is 75. The remaining cases have been reported from Pimpri-Chinchwad – three, Pune Suburban – six, Kolhapur – one, Ahmednagar – 10, Sangli – one and Solapur – a senior health official from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) of the Public Health Department, Maharashtra government, said. The total number of serum samples collected from pregnant women from January 2024 to August 9 is 1,469, of which 12 were collected on August 9. The total number of samples collected in the state is 1,604, of which 19 were collected on August 9. The total number of houses surveyed in the state so far is 188,937, of which 6,965 were surveyed on August 9. “So far, a total population of 744,397 has been surveyed and 188,934 houses have been tested for insects, of which 3,922 were found to be contaminated. 556,183 cookware have been tested, of which 27,355 were found to be contaminated. Temephos, a larvicide, has been added to 17,656 cookware along with water. Guppy and Temephos should be used in cement containers that cannot be emptied,” a health department official said. The virus is spread by the bite of infected Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, which also transmit dengue and chikungunya, and which usually bite during the day. “There is no need to panic as the mortality rate is negligible. In case of fever, immediately report to a government hospital where you will get the best diagnosis and treatment for the disease free of charge. Private doctors will also have their patient's samples tested at the National Institute of Virology, Pune through the government system. Use mosquito nets while sleeping and wear long-sleeved clothing during the day. Do not create breeding grounds for mosquitoes under any circumstances,” the health department said.

