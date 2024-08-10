Possible rabies exposure at puppy adoption event in Englewood: CDPHE





DENVER — Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) officials said Friday that people who attended a puppy adoption event in Englewood last month are urged to contact state health officials because they may have been exposed to rabies. The event, hosted by Moms and Muts of Colorado (MAMCO) pregnant and nursing dog rescue group, was held Saturday, July 20, at 2721 W. Oxford Ave. in Englewood, a CDPHE spokesperson said. Anyone who has come into contact with July's German Shepherd-mix puppy (also known as the “Celebrity Kids” puppy) is urged to call the health department's hotline (303-692-2700 during business hours, 303-370-9395 after hours/weekends/holidays) to find out if a rabies vaccination is required. They can also contact the department by email. [email protected]. State health officials said animals that were already vaccinated against rabies and may have come into contact with the puppy may need booster shots. CDPHE officials said the rabies-positive puppy arrived in Colorado from Texas and was then euthanized because that's the only way to test animals for rabies. In a letterAccording to MAMCO, the puppy was from Celebrity Kids and showed no symptoms until July 29. It showed rabies symptoms on August 1. The organization said the puppy was last seen with other puppies at an adoption event on July 20. “Rabies is very rare and this is the first time we have come across such a horrific situation. There is no need to worry about the puppy you have adopted or that is available,” MAMCO said. What is rabies and why is CDPHE urging attendees to contact it? Health officials say the rabies virus is shed in the saliva of infected animals and is almost always fatal if not treated quickly after infection. According to the CDC, people and animals can become infected with rabies through a bite or scratch from a rabid animal or if the saliva of a rabid animal comes into contact with the eyes, nose, mouth, or open wounds and should seek immediate medical attention. Coloradans Making a Difference | Featured Videos from Denver7 At Denver7, we're committed to making a difference in our community. We listen, we lend a hand, we keep our promises, and we stand up for what's right. See us in action in our featured videos in the playlist above.

