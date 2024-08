Study reveals how physical health influences mental health through brain pathways

Multiple biological pathways involving the organs and brain play important roles in physical and mental health, according to new research from University College London, the University of Melbourne and the University of Cambridge. This study Nature Mental Healthanalyzed data from the UK Biobank of more than 18,000 people, of whom 7,749 reported no clinically diagnosed significant medical or mental health problems, and 10,334 reported a diagnosis of either schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, or anxiety. Using advanced statistical modelling, the researchers found a significant association between poor organ health and the severity of depressive symptoms, and that the brain plays a key role in linking physical health and depression. Organ systems studied included lungs, muscle, bone, kidneys, liver, heart, metabolic system, and immune system. Lead study author Ye Ella Tian, ​​Ph.D. Psychiatry The University of Melbourne researchers said: “Overall, we found several important pathways through which poor organ health may lead to poor brain health, which in turn may have a negative impact on mental health.” “By integrating clinical data, brain imaging, and various organ-specific biomarkers in a large population-based cohort, we have been able to establish for the first time multiple pathways through which poor physical health of body organ systems may lead to poor mental health, involving the brain as a mediating factor.” “We have identified modifiable lifestyle factors that may lead to improved mental health through their effects on these specific organ systems and neurobiology. “Our research provides a comprehensive profile of brain, body, lifestyle and mental health.” Physical health was also taken into account, as well as lifestyle factors such as sleep quality, diet, exercise, smoking and alcohol consumption. “It's well known in the medical world that all the organs and systems in the body affect each other, but research studies rarely reflect that. So it's exciting to see these results, because they really highlight the value of combining measurements from different parts of the body.”

Professor James Cole, study author, UCL Computer Science Study author Professor Andrew Zaleski, from the University of Melbourne's School of Psychiatry and Biomedical Engineering, said: “This is an important study because we have shown the link between physical health and depression and anxiety, and that this is partly influenced by individual variations in brain structure.” “Our findings suggest that poor physical health across multiple organ systems, including the liver, heart, immune system, muscle and bone, may lead to subsequent changes in brain structure.” “These structural changes in the brain can cause or exacerbate symptoms of depression, anxiety and neurosis.” sauce: University College London Journal References: Tian, ​​Ye, Other(2024). Brain, lifestyle, and environment pathways linking mind-body health. Nature Mental Health. doi.org/10.1038/s44220-024-00303-4.

