Health
Breakdown: 3rd measles case of 2024 in New Orleans
The breakdown: This is Louisiana's third measles case this year.
NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana Department of Health announced one person tested positive for the virus earlier this week.
They International visitors who are not fully vaccinated We stayed at the Ramada by Wyndham at 6306 Chef Menteur Highway in New Orleans.
But the start of school brings a real reminder of how quickly measles can spread and how serious it can be.
Measles was once eradicated by a vaccine, but two cases emerged in the New Orleans area earlier this year.
Measles is highly contagious, CDC says Without the MMR vaccine, 90% of people around an infected person will catch measles, but if you have been vaccinated, your chances of catching measles are only 3%, your symptoms will be milder, and you are less likely to spread the infection.
People infected with measles usually develop symptoms within one to two weeks of exposure.
Symptoms may include high fever, cough, runny nose, and red and watery eyes.
After a few days, white patches may appear inside the mouth, and soon after, a characteristic red, blotchy rash appears all over the body.
Measles can cause serious pregnancy complications, respiratory and neurological problems, and can even be fatal.
The person who tested positive in New Orleans this week is hospitalized and in isolation.
