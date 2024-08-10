Haywood County faces unexpected summer COVID surge that matches winter levels





Nothing compares to 2020, but COVID-19 is still here. Haywood County's summer case numbers typically decline, but this year they are at the same level as winter cases, and there's a reason for that. Healthcare leaders are reminding us how to best protect ourselves from the disease. Haywood County health leaders say the summer surge in COVID-19 cases has typically been smaller than past summers and less than the winter before that. But Dr. Mark Javen said judging by the number of cases in the county, that won't be the case this summer. “We've set up our own surveillance network with local clinics, emergency services and hospitals,” Javen said. “This wave seems to be as big as the winter and bigger than past summers,” he said. Javen says there are three main reasons. “It gets hot. People go indoors where it's air-conditioned and we know the virus spreads. Secondly, there's the immunity barrier. This has been built in communities through infection and vaccines. People aren't getting vaccinated. The third reason is the virus mutates,” he said. Despite the big waves this summer, Jaben says there is some good news. “Hospitalizations are occurring, but they are not staying in hospital longer and we are not seeing the number of deaths that we would expect given the number of cases,” he said. Javen says the first priority for protecting yourself is to keep your vaccinations up to date. “I haven't seen any reports that it won't be available, and we expect an improved vaccine to be available this fall,” he said. The new vaccine should be available by early October, he says. “All indications are that this vaccine should work, just as the other vaccines have worked against infection, but also against particularly severe disease,” he said. Javen encourages people who didn't get vaccinated last fall to get a booster shot now. “But if you were vaccinated last fall, winter or spring, I think it makes sense to wait for your next dose,” he said. With school starting back up and fall and winter just around the corner, he says caution is needed. Javen says it's time to think about changing direction. “If you're someone who is truly at high risk, wear a mask in those situations,” he said. He said getting a flu shot is also important this year, and safety measures like washing your hands, covering your mouth when coughing and staying home when sick still apply.

