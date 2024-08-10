H3N2v influenza infections reported in Colorado, Michigan





Six countries reported an increase in polio cases this week, with Afghanistan and Pakistan reporting increases in wild poliovirus type 1 (WPV1) cases. Latest Weekly Updates From the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI). CDC Global / Flickr cc Afghanistan reported two new WPV1 cases, one in Kandahar and one in Hilmand, bringing the total number of cases this year to 11. Pakistan reported three cases, two in Balochistan and one in Punjab, raising the number of cases to 12 in 2024. Both countries have already doubled the number of cases reported in 2023. Elsewhere in the region, four African countries reported cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2). The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) reported two cases in Main Dombe. Ethiopia reported a case in Gambela, bringing its total for the year to 12. Nigeria also reported one more case in Jigawa, bringing its total to 38. South Sudan reported one case in Upper Nile State, bringing its 2024 total to seven. WHO prepares polio vaccination campaign in Gaza World Health Organization (WHO) Briefing This week, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said: Wastewater samples The WHO is preparing a polio vaccination campaign from Gaza and is due to send more than one million doses of the vaccine in the coming weeks. Tedros said he was mourning the sudden death of Aidan O'Leary, who was head of WHO's polio eradication programme. Before his death whilst on holiday with his family, O'Leary had been organising two polio vaccination drives in Gaza to target 600,000 children under the age of eight, Tedros said. “Health workers and equipment need complete freedom of movement to carry out these complex activities safely and effectively,” Tedros said. “To protect the children of Gaza from polio, we need a ceasefire, or at least some 'days of calm' while we prepare and carry out vaccination campaigns.”

