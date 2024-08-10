The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is contacting people who attended a puppy adoption event in a Colorado city last month, and the health department is testing attendees after a puppy tested positive for rabies on Wednesday.

The rabies-positive puppy, who was from Texas and subsequently euthanized, was at an adoption event along with 11 other puppies from its litter at the Colorado Pregnant and Nursing Dog Rescue, Mums & Mutts, 2721 West Oxford Avenue in Englewood, on July 20, according to CDPHE.

Jessica Eden adopted Masvi from the litter.

The adoption process started smoothly, she says: Within just two weeks, Masvi had already mastered basic commands and was well on his way to being potty trained.

But just when everything seemed perfect, the couple got a call from the rescue team saying the dog may have contracted rabies.

“Panic and confusion set in,” Eden admits. “Rabies wasn't our concern. He was 11 weeks old so we were more worried about diseases like parvovirus.”

She said the puppy will be vaccinated against rabies next week.

The situation quickly worsened when they were told that because of the risk of rabies, the puppy would have to be quarantined for 120 days instead of the usual 10 days.

“They said the other option was euthanasia and I said 'Absolutely not, I'll put him in isolation,'” Eden said.

But the next day, while she was at work, things took a tragic turn.

“I got a voicemail from the rescue saying the state had decided to seize the puppies immediately and euthanize them,” she said. “Less than 24 hours later, they had the option to quarantine them. Why suddenly rush to euthanize them?”

State health officials say there are no approved products for post-exposure prophylaxis in unvaccinated animals.

“In these circumstances, infected animals should be immediately euthanized or placed in strict quarantine for 120 days in a facility that can isolate them from humans and other animals,” CDPHE said. “Because strict quarantine is not possible, guidelines from the National Association of State Public Health Veterinarians recommend that infected, unvaccinated animals be euthanized.”

Jack Hermes' puppy, Cannoli, is also part of the kittens.

“I think the state is really taking a big leap based on a lot of information and misinformation,” he said. “We take public health seriously. We don't want to put anybody at public health risk. But there's got to be a middle ground here.”

Cannoli, the puppy adopted by Jack Hermes, is part of a pack of puppies that Colorado health officials say are infected with rabies and need to be euthanized. Jack Hermes



Moms and Mutts, a Colorado rescue group for pregnant and nursing dogs, sent this message to prospective adopters:

“We had a tragedy at our shelter last week. One of the puppies adopted on 7/24/8 tested positive for rabies. We can assure everyone that the other puppies are rabies free. The puppy was a Celebrity Kids puppy and did not show symptoms until 7/29/24. The affected puppy was last with other puppies at an adoption event on 7/20/24. The puppy did not show symptoms of infection until 7/29/24 and did not show signs of rabies until 1/24/8. Bites from animals during the incubation period do not pose a rabies risk as the virus has not yet seeped into the saliva.”

Hermes' family is currently in contact with lawyers to assert their rights and challenge the state's decision.

“We understand the public health risk here and we're just lobbying for home quarantine,” he said. “We'll do whatever it takes, including calling a state veterinarian to the home to make sure the quarantine is being followed.”

Eden also wants more time to rescue her new puppy.

“Of course, if the test comes back positive, we will euthanize him no matter how painful it is. We have to respect the health of ourselves, his and everyone around us,” she said.

Public health officials are contacting the people raising these puppies today, asking them to surrender the puppies to animal control authorities.

CDPHE conducted a risk assessment and recommended post-exposure prophylaxis for 17 individuals who had close contact with the rabies-positive puppy, including foster parents, shelter staff, and veterinary staff. Public Health officials will continue to screen event attendees and provide post-exposure prophylaxis as needed. To be screened, call 303-692-2700 during business hours or 303-370-9395.

CDPHE continues to identify possible exposure to other animals. Generally, animals that have been vaccinated against rabies are not at risk, but may require a booster shot.