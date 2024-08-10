



An international tourist in New Orleans has been diagnosed with measles, the third case of the vaccine-preventable virus in Louisiana this year, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. The Louisiana Department of Health reported Friday that the patient had not been fully vaccinated and had contracted measles outside the United States. The state's public health department is working to identify people who came into contact with the infected person who stayed at the Ramada by Wyndham New Orleans hotel on Chef Menteur Highway. Health officials say anyone who stayed at the hotel on Wednesday, August 7, may have been exposed to measles and is at risk of developing symptoms up to 21 days after exposure. The patient is in isolation and is being treated at a New Orleans-area hospital, according to the health department. All three of Louisiana's measles cases in 2024 were reported in the New Orleans area. In February, Two people Two people who had recently traveled out of state were diagnosed with the highly contagious disease, and neither had been vaccinated. Measles can spread rapidly among people who have not received the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine, which has been used since 1971 and has proven highly effective in nearly eradicating these diseases. The MMR vaccine is required for school children in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., but some states allow exemptions for medical or other reasons. Misinformation about the vaccine's side effects has led to low uptake. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, MMR vaccination coverage among students for the 2022-23 school year was 93.1%. In Louisiana, it was 92.2%. The Federal Ministry of Health has set a target of 95% coverage for the MMR vaccine, which requires two doses to maintain immunity. Vaccination rates among schoolchildren, which had remained steady at nearly 95% over the past decade, have been declining since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to federal data. As of August 1, 203 measles cases, including 13 outbreaks, have been confirmed and reported to CDC in 27 jurisdictions in the United States. Nearly half of these cases have resulted in hospitalization. The number of measles cases in the United States has already far exceeded last year's total (58 cases in 19 states and the District of Columbia). Measles can be fatal in extreme cases. The virus is especially dangerous for infants and young children.

